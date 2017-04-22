Dokora clears air on goats for fees

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

THE Government has cleared the air over the issue of school fees payment through livestock saying no parent will take their animals to school.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Lazarus Dokora yesterday sent The Chronicle a video in which he was explaining that parents can sell livestock to raise school fees.

He said his statement on payments was widely misinterpreted to mean parents will have to drag goats and other livestock to schools as payment for fees.

The misinterpretations were accompanied by various social media rants and allegations of a new currency, a ‘goat currency’ purportedly introduced by Dr Dokora.

In one of the memes circulating on social media, parents are told that certain teachers are not available for consultation as they are herding goats.

Dr Dokora said no school was a market for goats or any other livestock.

“There are lot of children whose parents had to sell livestock to take them through school. So the parents would sell their cattle, goats and then take the cash to school and that is what we are saying,” said Dr Dokora.

“They must create markets and arrange with local authorities to sell those goats or cattle. Our schools are not the markets but local authorities can organise for such provisions.”

To those criticising the concept, Dr Dokora said they had no better alternative.

Dr Dokora last week told our sister paper The Sunday Mail that parents who cannot raise tuition fees for children can offer livestock in lieu of payment or do chores for learning institutions.

“Our schools have to be flexible and ensure those who do not have money to pay fees can work. For example, if there is a builder in the community, he/she must be given that opportunity to work as a form of payment for tuition fees.

“On the issue of livestock, the community has to arrange a market where everyone participates; from the school authorities, local leadership and parents themselves to avoid parents being duped,” he said.

