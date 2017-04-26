Donna N stars in new movie

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

A new movie, The Lost Letter might be the antidote to quench the thirst that local movie lovers have, as it is set to be premiered at Elite 400 in Bulawayo next month with a red carpet event.

Starring musician cum radio personality Donna N, The Lost Letter by award winning rEBEL fILM pRODUCTIONS & Early Entertainment, will hit the silver screen on May 13. Entrance to the cinema is pegged at $5 with advance tickets already on sale.

Poet cum musician Lady Tshawe, designer Annie Maliki, model Terrence Faizil and Exult Ncube make up the main cast of the one hour 23 minute movie.

The Lost Letter which was written and directed by award winning animator Mhle Nzima and co-produced by himself and Elliot Moyo, is basically a movie about lost love that is rekindled when ex flames re-enter the lives of people who have moved on to married life.

The main character Sara, played by Donna N, is a happily married young woman who along with her husband Sam, played by Ncube, move back into the house she grew up in. There, Sara finds a letter she never received that was sent to her seven years ago by her long lost first love Michael played by Faizil, who has been waiting for her reply based on a promise they made to each other in the past. This leads to Sara being plagued by guilt for breaking the promise which Michael held on to for so long and living a happy life while he suffers in pain.

Maliki plays Nono, Michael’s best friend with a secret crush on him and Lady Tshawe as Nyasha, Sara’s best friend who would stand by her through anything. The music on the movie is by various young Bulawayo musicians including Jazz songstress Rudo Amor, Afro Soul singing sensation MJ Sings and outstanding rapper Luminous. The wardrobe will be provided by Litso Designs.

Nzima said the movie is good for all ages is a way for them to show that quality productions could be screened in the city.

“We want to push the standards to new heights by showing the world that quality movies can be made in Bulawayo with amazing acting, production value and music, and not just for show either, but for commercial success,” said Nzima.

He said the film comes at a time when people are no more interested in going to the movies because of the lack of local movies.

“The Bulawayo cinema scene is under threat of completely dying with only one cinema left running in the entire city, Elite 400. As such, the producers chose this very place as the venue of the movie’s premiere in efforts to make a difference while launching their movie by bringing the spotlight onto a dying sector,” said Nzima.

He said after the movie’s premiere they would target the various television and online avenues to market it.

“With the advent of the digital age and the expansion of distribution channels from DSTV, to the upcoming ZIM Digital channels, DVDs and the internet The Lost Letter will go beyond just the scope of cinema release and make waves on the small screen as well,” said Nzima.

@bonganinkunzi