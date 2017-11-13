Donovan Goliath lives up to billing

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ALL the hype, pomp and fun fare surrounding Donovan Goliath’s debut performance in Bulawayo was worth it as it was a night to remember with the South African delivering in all departments.

Goliath was in the country for Headliner’s Comedy Night organised by award winning comedian and radio personality Q Dube at the Bulawayo Theatre on Saturday and performed in front of a near capacity crowd.

The local comics delivered with Clive Chigubhu and Mandla tha Comic giving a good account of themselves alongside Q Dube who was the host on the night.

It was a litmus test for Q Dube who has taken to promoting comedy as another side of himself and he delivered.

Donovan came highly recommended as he is one of the top comedians in South Africa and when he got on stage, he proved his mettle. His set was a journey into his life with a comedic twist to it all. He spoke about how when he grew up, people mistook him for a white man and would be shocked that he could speak fluent Xhosa. He was surprised that there were people who could speak and understand Xhosa and that there are mixed race communities in Zimbabwe.

At the end of the day it was a good family night out – a much needed breath of fresh air in Bulawayo.

After the show, Donovan pleaded with the Bulawayo community to support comedians in the city as he was impressed by their sets.

“I appeal to you guys to support local comics. They’re doing a great job and have great sets. You shouldn’t come to shows just because there’s a big act from outside the country. Attend comedy shows and support them,” said Donovan.

Outside hoards of fans jostled to take a picture with Donovan who obliged with many thanking him for the show. Some made their way to Cubana for a meet and greet with Donovan at the after party.

A downside during the show was a group of hecklers in the crowd who were disruptive with their taunts during sets. Things came to a head before Q Dube introduced Donovan, and he had to get into the crowd to admonish them.