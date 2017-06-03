‘Don’t hijack Bosso’

Sikhumbuzo Moyo/Allen Khumalo, Sports Reporters

THE Zimbabwe Soccer Supporters’ Association has lambasted people calling for the boycotting of Highlanders’ league match against Triangle United tomorrow, saying such people must never be allowed to hijack the Bulawayo giants for their own selfish political gain.

There have been messages circulating on social media calling on Bosso supporters to boycott tomoorow’s match and take the $3 entry fee to the Highlanders club house.

“Enough is enough, Highlanders supporters to boycott the upcoming match between Bosso vs Triangle this Sunday. Thatha i$3 yakho yokungena estadium uqonde eclubhouse siyenceda iteam yethu.

Sesidiniwe ngokunika iCity Council, ZRP, ZIFA, SRC etc imali zethu. We better donate to our team,” reads one of the messages.

However, president of the association Eddie Chivero blasted the move and said such people are not Highlanders or football fans.

“Let’s not allow these pressure groups to destabiliee Highlanders. These are pressure groups with no following and are seeking relevance using this great institution called Highlanders and we need not allow them, it was wrong, it is wrong and it will always be wrong. They must leave football in general and Highlanders in peace,” said Chivero.

He said a football match was not only about monetary gains but it was also about the moral support which the players desperately need.

“Football loving people must just ignore these calls and go to the stadium and enjoy a game of soccer, these people have no following and now want to use Highlanders as a conduit to gauge their power and we are saying no to that. I also feel the mistake was made by authenticating the so called ‘Asfuni bumbulu’ fundraising campaign. The club ought to have distanced itself from such moves because people can now cause violence and say we will be able to pay for the fine,” said Chivero.

Meanwhile, Highlanders coach Erol Akbay has implored their fans to come in numbers and ignore the boycott calls.

Speaking to journalists at the club’s weekly press conference on Thursday, Akbay said they needed fans’ support now more than ever.

“Why should our fans boycott the match? When they do that they are actually boycotting their team Highlanders. They have to come to the stadium because we need them there not outside the stadium. If they do that it will be a very bad decision. We need the money now and we need fans to come in their numbers to support the team,” said Akbay.

Club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube has since distanced the executive from the boycott calls.

“Our position is very clear in terms of communication. The people that speak on behalf of Highlanders are those empowered by the constitution or by the resolutions from time to time so the people that speak will be your chairman or presently your acting chairman and on administrative issues on day to day business is the head of the secretariat, the CEO.

“Unless those people speak about a programme and it’s lifted on to the social media, those pronouncements should not, cannot, must not and will not be seen as representing an official Highlanders position,” said Dube.

Fixtures:

Today: Yadah v Hwange ( 1300hrs SS), Harare City v Chicken Inn FC (National Sports Stadium 1500hrs SS), Bulawayo City v How Mine (Barbourfields Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Bantu Rovers (Nyamhunga Stadium), Tsholotsho v Dynamos (Dulivhadzimo Stadium)

Tomorrow: Highlanders v Triangle United (Barbourfields Stadium), Ngezi Platinum v Chapungu (Baobab Stadium, SS), Shabanie Mine v FC Platinum (Maglas Stadium)