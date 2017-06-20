Don’t meddle in Zim affairs, Mbeki tells SA

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

FORMER South Africa President Cde Thabo Mbeki has urged his compatriots not to meddle in Zimbabwe’s internal affairs, arguing that they have no mandate to call for the removal of President Mugabe from office.

Addressing youths on self-determination at Godney Institute of Business in Johannesburg on Saturday, Cde Mbeki alluded to President’s Mugabe call to respect the sovereignty of other states.

He said South Africans have no mandate calling for President Mugabe’s removal from power, the same way Zimbabweans cannot voice on the politics of South Africa.

“I would fight with any South African who stands up to say: ‘I, as a South African, say Robert Mugabe must go…’ I say it’s none of your business. It is the business of the people of Zimbabwe,” Cde Mbeki said.

In an interview yesterday, the chief executive officer of Thabo Mbeki Foundation Mr Max Boqwana said Cde Mbeki believes that self-determination is a critical part of democracy.

“He was having a discussion with the youth on Saturday and in the context of what he said, the fight against colonialism is part of self-determination. And what he was saying about this self-determination is that each and every one of free countries must determine their future,” said Mr Boqwana.

He said Cde Mbeki strongly contended that each country should be allowed to choose its leaders without external interference.

“It was in that context where he says we can’t sit here in South Africa and tell Zimbabweans that they don’t deserve President Mugabe, their president. The Zimbabweans themselves must be the ones to say Mr President your time is up if they feel like saying. But they can’t be told by South Africans. No Zimbabwean can tell South Africa that President (Jacob) Zuma is not a suitable president for you. And I think it was in the context of him defining self-determination when he was speaking to these young people,” Mr Boqwana said.

Cde Mbeki sentiments follow reckless comments on Zimbabwe by South Africa’s opposition leaders.

Earlier this year, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Chris Mushohwe had to tell South African opposition politician and leader of Economic Freedom Fighters Mr Julius Malema that he was nothing but a talkative joke to comment on the Zimbabwean politics.

This was after Mr Malema had claimed that President Mugabe was no longer fit to rule the country, yet the President is enjoying the endorsement from Zimbabweans.

