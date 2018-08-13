‘Don’t risk your lives for greedy politicians’

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau

ZIMBABWEANS must not be used by politicians or risk their lives so that greedy individuals assume political power.

In an interview on the sidelines of the ZCC Defe Dopota Holy Land 42nd commemoration of the passing on of church founder Reverend Samuel Mutendi in Gokwe North yesterday, church leader Dr Nehemiah Mutendi said gallant sons and daughters of the country died before independence as they fought for total emancipation of the country and are still being honoured.

He said there was no honour in dying for a political party. “Yes people died for this country (during liberation struggle) and it’s different from dying for a seat in Parliament. That’s not a hero’s death,” said Dr Mutendi.

“As they say the politics is a dirty game, let the politicians do their dirty work. The Constitution is there, why quarrel? Quarreling delays progress.”

He said the current political bickering over July 30 harmonised election’s outcome was only delaying socio-economic growth.

Dr Mutendi said: “Zimbabwe is open for business and Zion is open for blessings. But how can we start the business and receive the blessings when there is this political bickering. It is not necessary to have these squabbles. As the church however we will continue to pray for peace because in the absence of peace we won’t develop.”

He said the successful agrarian reform, the opening of incubation hubs in universities as well as the Women’s Bank were efforts by Government to spearhead empowerment of the people.

“Yes we have the Constitution, we have laws governing things like elections in the country but these must not be abused. A carpenter cannot blame his tools for a product that is substandard. A soccer player, can he blame his shoes? No, people went and voted and results were announced and some want to blame something. The campaigning period was there and people I believe voted and these squabbles are delaying progress, “ he said.

Dr Mutendi commended Zimbabweans for a peaceful pre-election and election period.

“People of Zimbabwe must be commended for the peace we enjoyed before and during the elections. The sad chapter was violence after the elections. Yes we have people who died for this country in the war against colonialism. But Zimbabweans must not be used and die like what happened. There is no heroism in that,” he said.

Dr Mutendi commended Government for advocating for skills development, saying God blesses the use of hands.

He said the women and the youths should make use of Vocational training centres and learn skills to advance themselves as well as the society.

“In the bible we learn of God blessing the work of hands. At home be it in the garden, poultry, dress making for example, the vocational training centres, one must be found doing something. Entrepreneurship as advocated by the Government should be embraced by all, “ he said.

He said ZCC was embracing entrepreneurship and was putting up schools and colleges to develop the people.

Dr Mutendi said ZCC founder Reverend Samuel Mutendi started the church at the instigation of the holy spirit which visited him at the then Hartley (Chegutu) in 1913 before going to be with God in 1976.

Over 200 000 congregates from all over the world including the Deputy Minister of the Agriculture and Mechanisation Cde Davies Marapira are meeting here for the conference which started last Monday.