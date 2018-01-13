Double celebration for Cal Vin

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

HIP hop artiste Cal Vin yesterday revealed that he will soon be a father during his interview on Star FM launching his album Revenge of the Vin.

Cal Vin was launching the first CD of his double album which has a collaboration with South Africa’s Gigi Lamanye on the number one commercial radio station in the land. The 10-track album has King Kong, Italian Job, Lately, Banjalo Abantu, Shine, Royalty, Cross Bhayibhili, LomRapper, Broke Ni***gz and Lover.

Speaking during the interview with DJ Moxinator on the TXO, he said the album launch was a double celebration as he was expecting to be a father soon.

“This album comes at a good time as I’m going to be a father soon. I’ll be doing this for my unborn child and I’m excited,” said Cal Vin

“His name will be King Calvin Junior and I’m expecting him to be born next week.”

The second CD will be dropped next Friday most probably by that time Cal Vin will be a father.

Cal Vin did not reveal the identity of the baby mama and his on-off girlfriend Chantel Antonio did not show a baby bump in recent pictures.

This has left many speculating that there’s a woman out there carrying Cal Vin’s child and the rapper could not be contacted for comment.

The album was received well by fans who said it was good and would buy it as soon as he made it available.

Cal Vin has however said the album is for free and the fans can download it on his website.

“The album is for free. I think fans don’t have access to our music because of the price tag we put on it. What fans just need to do is to access the album from my website and download,” said Cal vin.