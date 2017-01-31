Double Dongo treat for Hwange

Tobias Mandoreba, Showbiz Correspondent

Music fans in Hwange and Victoria Falls are in for a treat as talented R& B singer/songwriter Trevor Dongo is billed to perform at the coal mining town’s GVZ Leisure Centre on Friday and at Kudu Club in the resort town the following day.

According to Kennedy Chiwanza, the owner of the two entertainment joints, the artiste is coming back due to public demand having dished out lively performances during shows on New Year’s Eve and Day in Hwange and Victoria Falls respectively.

“Trevor gave our patrons a memorable crossover to 2017 and they have asked us to make plans to bring him back and not have such arrangements during the festive season only hence we have organised these two shows to make our customers happy. To those who missed the shows last time, I say come and enjoy our hospitality while being treated to some energetic live stage performances by Trevor Dongo who will be supported by Morebee & Queens of Fire, an eccentric dance group from Bulawayo,” said Chiwanza.

In a telephone interview, Dongo promised his fans fireworks.

“I am promising fans in Hwange and Victoria Falls memorable shows since I’ll be promoting my new album titled ‘Beyond’ to be released on January 30 and I’m saying the act won’t be the usual Trevor D act they’re used to but something new and very special,” said Dongo.

“Besides, I’m humbled to realise that my music is well appreciated in this part of the country hence my stage act should justify that trend.”.

The Highfield born Dongo started his career in 2002 and has four albums to his belt namely Ndozviita Seyi (2004) , Ruvarashe (2010) First Verse (2012) and Two Steps to Go (2014).

