Dr Joshua Nkomo’s bodyguard dies

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

ONE of the late Vice-President Dr Joshua Nkomo’s body guards, Cde Jonathan Mtate Mahawu Tshaka, has died.

He was 86.

Cde Tshaka died on Sunday at United Bulawayo Hospitals and will be buried today at the Bulawayo Provincial Heroes’ Acre in Nkulumane.

According to his biography, Cde Tshaka served as Dr Nkomo’s body guard between 1964 and 1982.

During that period, Cde Tshaka got in trouble with authorities and was arrested on several occasions.

In 1964 Cde Tshaka was arrested and served in the same detention camp with the late Vice President at Gonakudzingwa for two years.

He was released in 1966 before reuniting with Dr Nkomo in 1974 after the late Vice President was released from prison. He continued as his body guard until he was arrested in 1977 for a year. After serving a year in detention, Cde Tshaka was released in 1978 before returning to Dr Nkomo’s house in

Pelandaba suburb where he continued to serve as his bodyguard up to 1982.

Yesterday, the Dr Nkomo’s son Mr Sibangilizwe Nkomo said Cde Tshaka is among the true unheralded heroes of the struggle.

“I knew him as a child. He was someone who was always at home. He was one the pioneers of the liberation struggle. To say he was a bodyguard is a new term but we used to call them shandas. He was part of the people who threw stones in protests way before the armed struggle. He is one of the unsung heroes,” said Mr Nkomo.

The Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube said although he recalls Cde Tshaka’s name, he did not know him personally.

“I remember his name but we were not close, hence I can’t say much about him maybe the comrades who were in the security side will know him,” said Rtd Col Dube.

Meanwhile, another liberation war hero Cde John Nene Tshuma has died.

Cde Tshuma died on Saturday and will be buried on a date to be announced.

He joined the liberation struggle in November 1976 and was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army in 1982 where he served for 28 years. — @nqotshili