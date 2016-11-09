Dr Malinga, Busiswa set for Miss Tourism Zim

Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH Africa’s Dr Malinga and Busiswa have been unveiled as the inaugural Miss Tourism Zimbabwe headline acts.

Known for his high kicks, Dr Malinga and Busiswa of the Ngoku fame will be joined at the finale at the Harare International Conference Centre on November 25 by Zimbabwe’s Ammara Brown and Selmor Mtukudzi.

Miss Tourism Zimbabwe spokesperson Alson Darikayi said more artistes were set to be revealed later.

On the pageant’s preparations, Darikayi said most of the contestants were writing exams. However, they will be expected to convene in Harare on November 17 for boot camp.

“The next stage of the pageant is for the models to start boot camp. We’d wanted to fly them to South Africa so that they do a photo shoot, but some of them are engrossed in exams. They’ll be finished in time for the boot camp though.

“We’ll still fly them to South Africa for the photo shoot after the finale as they’ll all be winners,” said Darikayi.

Meanwhile, Miss Tourism Zimbabwe patron – Barbara Mzembi may not be present physically to help prepare the 18 contestants for the looming contest, but she is with them in spirit.

Barbara, wife to Tourism minister – Walter – was in London where she attended the World Travel Market London with her husband.

But with social media, Barbara has made it a point that she keeps in touch with the models, using Whatsapp to communicate with them regularly.

Every day, she updates them on her whereabouts and sends them tips as part of their grooming lessons.

“Hello girls. Let’s start from now. Every day, I’ll send you tips. . . I hope you’re all getting ready and looking forward to the boot camp. I promise it’ll be the most amazing show and a beautiful pageant,” read some of the messages to the girls from Barbara.

Other than that, Barbara is also using the social networking platform to teach them about the various tourism destinations that she is visiting.

She was, however, expected back in the country yesterday to work on the pageant’s preparations.