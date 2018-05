Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

A BULAWAYO doctor found guilty of negligently causing the death of a new born baby last year is seeking an out of court settlement with the family of the deceased baby.

Dr Arnold Nyamande of Marondera Polyclinic in Mzilikazi is offering the family $2 000 as compensation for costs incurred as a result of his fatal negligence.

More to follow…