Drunk dad, 62, fondles daughter’s breasts, buttocks

Sukulwenkosi Dube Plumtree Correspondent

THE uncontrolled drinking habits of a man, 62, have back-fired on him after he was arrested for fondling his teenage daughter while under the influence of alcohol. Dennis Sibanda, a security guard at Ndolwane Business Centre in Bulilima District lured his daughter into a bushy area.

Once there, he ordered her to remove her blouse.

Sibanda then fondled his daughter’s breasts and buttocks and ordered her to remain quiet about the issue.

The matter came to light after a family member reported the incident to the police.

Sibanda appeared before Plumtree magistrate, Livard Philemon yesterday facing charges of indecent assault.

He admitted that he “touched” his daughter, but it was not on the buttocks or breasts as alleged.

“I was under the influence of alcohol when the incident happened. I did touch her on the top part of her body and on her back but I do not remember touching her breasts and buttocks.

“I learnt a lesson from this incident and I have stopped drinking in excess since that day. I would not do anything to jeopardise or hurt my daughter on purpose,” said Sibanda.

He added he used to be a heavy drinker and people were always advising him to quit and he has since stopped.

“I do not know how this matter resurfaced again because we dealt with it as a family last year and we agreed that it would be treated as a closed chapter,” she added.

Prosecuting Medica Tshuma said Sibanda fondled his daughter sometime in July last year.

“On a date unknown last year the accused person asked his daughter to accompany him to Ndolwane Business Centre for a registration programme. On the way the accused person changed the path and instructed his daughter to follow him to a bush.

“He told his daughter to remove her blouse and he started fondling her. After that he ordered her to return to their homestead and the accused person proceeded to the business centre,” said Tshuma.

He added that when she reached home, the complainant told her sister-in-law what had transpired, but was urged to remain quiet about the issue.

Sibanda was remanded out of custody and he will appear in court on a later date by way of summons.