Drunk man sjamboks cop

A DRUNKEN man from Bulawayo who was under arrest for public drinking turned violent and allegedly kidnapped a police officer before severely assaulting him with a sjambok.

Nicholas Moyo (26) of New Lobengula suburb yesterday appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing charges of kidnapping and assaulting Constable Nicholas Mbwende (27).

Moyo was remanded in custody to today for provision of a trial date at the regional court.

Prosecuting, Mr Realy Mudzimure said on July 7 this year at around 11.30PM, Constable Mbwende, who was in plain clothes, was on duty patrolling along Lobengula Street when he spotted Moyo drinking beer inside his car, a Honda Fit. The accused person was in the company of an unidentified friend.

Const Mbwende approached the two men and introduced himself to Moyo before arresting him for public drinking. He ordered the accused person to accompany him to Bulawayo Central Police Station to pay an admission of guilt fine.

“Moyo requested to use his car to travel to the police station and Constable Mbwende agreed and subsequently got into the vehicle,” said Mr Mudzimure.

The court heard that along the way, Moyo diverted from the route to the police station and drove towards Mpopoma suburb along Khami Road. When he arrived in Mpopoma, Moyo pulled off the road and stopped the car. He fished out a sjambok and started assaulting the complainant several times on the head and hands. Moyo then got out of the car, picked stones and continued to attack the police officer.

The cop sustained a deep cut on the head, bruises on both hands and a swollen upper lip.

“The accused person assaulted the complainant using a sjambok and stones and he sustained injuries as a result of the attack,” said Mr Mudzimure.

Constable Mbwende managed to escape and fled to ZRP Traffic West Police Station where he sought help. The complainant was taken to hospital for treatment. Moyo was arrested four days later.

In his warned and cautioned statement, Moyo admitted that he assaulted the cop but denied that he kidnapped him.