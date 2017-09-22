Duo lifts Zim’s flag high

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has congratulated karateka Samson Muripo and motor racing driver Axcil Jeffries for hoisting the country’s flag in their respective sporting disciplines.

Muripo has just been upgraded to a Karate Master, while Jeffries finished a commendable third in the Lamborghini Trophoros in Germany. In his congratulatory message to the duo, acting SRC director-general Joseph Muchechetere said the feat they achieved was testimony that the country’s sporting future was bright.

“The SRC board, management and staff have received news of the upgrading of Samson Muripo from a Sensei to Karate Master or Shihan with great joy and elation. The news comes at a time when the country’s sporting graph is on an upward trajectory across many sporting disciplines thus projecting a positive outlook for our nation,” said Muchechetere.

“Master Samson Muripo is a hard-working, disciplined, focused and objective driven athlete, who rose from humble beginnings to a world champion in 2010 and the same feat was to be repeated in February this year in Iran when he won a gold medal at the Sho Kyokhushin International Championships.

“This achievement was not an end, rather it was the beginning of greater things to come as was demonstrated two days ago when he was successfully upgraded to a fifth dan black belt, thus becoming a Shihan or a Master. This signifies a new era in our sport as we now have someone who can upgrade our karatekas locally. Our hope is that karate will be taken to another level through the rigorous training of more Senseis in the near future.” He also said the success of Jeffries in Germany had put the Zimbabwean brand in positive light, adding that efforts will continue being made to engage stakeholders into channelling resources into sport. — @skhumoyo2000