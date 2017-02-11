Duo nabbed with $7 000 skin lightening creams

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested two people and confiscated harmful skin lightening creams with an estimated street value of $7 000.

Trust Mushangwa of Lobengula West suburb and Lovemore Matongo from New Magwegwe suburb were arrested on Thursday after being busted in a police trap.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said the arrest was made following a tip off from members of the public.

“The contraband was found at a police check point leading to the arrest of two people who we suspect are part of a syndicate that is peddling illegal and dangerous clinically untested skin enlightening creams. The two were arrested following information we got from members of the public. The goods have an estimated street value of $7 000,” said Insp Simango.

She said some of the illegal skin lightening products that were found include Carolight, Betasol, Lemonrate and Bu-tone.

Insp Simango said the said products were harmful to the skin.

The provincial police spokesperson warned users of these products that they risk being arrested if found in their possession.

“We’ve been finding challenges in arresting the peddlers of these substances as we usually find the products in small quantities. But this arrest gives us headway in ascertaining where the products are coming from,” said Insp Simango.

She urged members of the public to desist from applying the harmful skin lightening creams as they expose themselves to diseases such as cancer.

“It’s not only women who apply these products but men as well. The users of these products risk exposing themselves to skin cancer and other diseases,” Insp Simango said.

