Dying crash victim’s last moments video captured

Amanda Chikari, Midlands Reporter

A VIDEO showing the last moments of a Gweru socialite appearing to be in great pain on his deathbed at Gweru Provincial Hospital following a road accident, has gone viral on social media.

The socialite and popular car dealer in the city, Alistair Shingirai Mukosera (30), succumbed to injuries he sustained when the car he was driving hit a pothole before overturning and rolling several times on Monday night.

In the video that is being circulated on WhatsApp, Alistair is seen struggling to breathe and in great pain while lying on the hospital bed.

The person taking the video is heard telling the other person identified as T1 to hold him so that he doesn’t fall from the bed.

“Alistair, dzikama (be calm)…mubate (hold him) T1,” orders an unidentified person to a groaning Alistair and T1 before the video is cut.

Alistair, according to his father, Mr Maxwell Mukosera, was coming from a party in Daylesford suburb in Gweru and was travelling alone at around midnight.

Mr Mukosera however said he had not seen the video which The Chronicle is in possession of.

“I haven’t seen it but if it’s true it’s in bad taste , why would someone do that?” he asked

Mr Mukosera said Alistair was driving a Toyota Mark 2 vehicle which veered off the road, overturned and rolled several times after hitting a pothole just before negotiating a traffic circle on the junction of Gweru-Shurugwi road and a road leading to Senga suburb.

He said his son was trapped in the vehicle before members from the Gweru Fire Brigade rescued him and rushed him to Gweru Provincial Hospital.

“Yes my first born and only son Alistair is no more. He died while admitted to Gweru Provincial Hospital following a road accident at Senga roundabout. We are told that he died while waiting to see a doctor,” he said.

Mr Mukosera said at around 1AM, he received a phone call from the deceased’s friend Tawanda Muyezwu who told him that his son had been involved in a road accident.

“I received a phone call from my son’s best friend Tawanda Muyezwu at around 1AM telling me that Alistair had been involved in an accident and that he had sustained serious injuries. He said he was coming from a friend’s party in Daylesford and as he approached the Senga roundabout he hit a pothole resulting in the vehicle’s front left tyre bursting causing the car to overturn. He was rescued by members of the Fire Brigade who rushed him to hospital.

He died an hour later,” said Mr Mukosera.

He said Alistair trained as a journalist and did his industrial attachment at Gweru Times in 2010 before turning to car dealing after college.

Mr Mukosera said his family was still to come to terms with the loss of their only son.

Mourners are gathered at number 21 Turnberry Road, Ivene suburb, Gweru.

He said Alistair is expected to be buried today at the Mtapa Cemetery.

Acting Midlands Provincial Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende was not reachable for comment.

