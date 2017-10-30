Dynamos condemn violence

Paul Mundandi, Harare Bureau

DYNAMOS have condemned the unruly behaviour by some of their fans who invaded the pitch at Baobab Stadium at the weekend when the Glamour Boys lost a crucial Premiership match against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

DeMbare fell 2-0 in this top-of-the-table clash which could have a huge bearing in their championship aspirations.

“As Dynamos we stand by our principle that we do not condone any forms of violence,” said club treasurer Webster Marechera.

“We believe in Fair Play and that we should always be gracious when we either win or lose and what we witnessed at Baobab is not acceptable at all.

“We are aware that some of our supporters are very passionate about winning but it’s not right to go and attack other teams’ fans.

“Everyone wanted to win, including the players, management and the coaches but when supporters resort to violence it costs us in fines from the PSL and makes it difficult for us to negotiate for sponsorship deals which we desperately need.

“We are going to ask the supporters’ chairman and his leadership to talk to their members and we all need to understand that there is still a lot to play for.

“’We are just two points away and anything can happen in the next four games and so all hope is not lost. Violence has no place at all in our football.”

DeMbare slipped into third place with the defeat with Ngezi Platinum now in control on 60 points, together with FC Platinum who have an inferior goal difference.

Dynamos remain on 58 points.

Ngezi’s two goals came after a ball boy had struck a ball into the DeMbare goal during match stoppage.

Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderayi Ndiraya urged the Dynamos family not to press the panic button as the race was still open.

“I understand their frustrations but they must not press the panic button and must try to control themselves. Dynamos are only behind by two points and Lloyd Mutasa has done well with the team so far.

“The race is still open and they need to support their team to go out of the bad phase that Dynamos are in at the moment.

I feel that the championship race is still wide open and it looks like it will go down to the wire.

“We have four difficult matches ahead of us starting with our next opponent, Bantu Rovers, I believe they will be very difficult and we need to go there with the correct attitude.

“Every game is a new game and that is the pressure mounting on our shoulders. Teams which come to play against us at home will be motivated.

“We are also treating all the remaining games with the respect they deserve,” said Ndiraya.

Dynamos form has been very worrying as they have managed to collect four points from a possible 18 in their last six games.

Meanwhile, one of Dynamos security personnel Chris “Sekuru Gudo” Nyemba has died.

He was 43.

Nyemba was involved in a car accident in the capital.

Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association life president Eddie “Mboma” Nyatanga said he was part of the domestic football family.

“It is a big loss to us. He was very passionate about the security of his seven million team and at the same time he was a key member of the security of the Warriors.

“The Warriors were very safe under him if we travelled to hostile countries in support of the national cause.

“He was a very cool man of few words but full of energy and action. He usually worked with Biggie Roddie and as supporters of Zimbabwe we are saddened by his death,” said Nyatanga.

He is survived by three children and mourners are gathered at Number 29, 19th Crescent Warren Park 1.