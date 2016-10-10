Dynamos lose momentum in top four chase

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

Dynamos 1 – 1 Hwange

DYNAMOS’ hopes of a top four finish were left in jeopardy after the sluggish Harare giants settled for a share of the spoils with Hwange in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro yesterday.

The Glamour Boys, who are now playing to salvage what remains of their pride in a barren season, slipped into sixth place on the log standings with the draw.

Takunda Sadiki put them into the lead 11 minutes into the game with a fine strike but they failed to sustain the advantage as they allowed the visitors to claw back into the game through Oscar Lungu in the 33rd minute.

It was a brave fight from the coal miners who had travelled the long journey from Hwange against the backdrop of a crippling strike which affected their preparations.

The Hwange players spent much of the week up in arms against their management over unpaid dues and had to make hectic travel arrangements to fulfil the fixture.

Dynamos made numerous changes to their starting line-up with most of the regulars like Ocean Mushure, Stephen Alimenda, Godknows Murwira, Denver Mukamba and Tatenda Mukuruva either on the substitutes’ bench or not included in the squad.

In the end there was nothing much to separate the sides as Hwange celebrated a point gained while DeMbare coach Lloyd Mutasa counted it as two points lost.

“We want to be part of the top four but we will take each game as it comes and see what happens. Every coach and every team would want to finish on a good note. Playing at home, you would want to get the maximum points.

“So this draw is good for Hwange, not for us,” said Mutasa.

Sadiki gave them the lead when he ran into space to meet a flick by Jacob Muzokomba and unleashed a low shot that deceived goalkeeper Tymon Mvula.

Captain of the day Obey Mwerahari then had his header blocked on the goalline by an alert defender from a corner kick on 25 minutes.

DeMbare, however, were not so lucky when they made a half-hearted clearance from a corner kick just a few minutes later as Hwange midfielder Lunga pounced on a loose ball in a crowded penalty box and placed the ball beyond goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga.

The introduction of Denver Mukamba soon after the restart gave DeMbare the impetus going forward.

Young forward Tawanda Macheke, who was thrown into the fray midway through the second half, also kept the Hwange defenders on their feet.

Hwange coach Mebele Njekwa was happy with his team’s performance.

“We were Doubting Thomases when we came here but as the game progressed we could sense that we could get something from it. So it was only a psychological issue to work on. So we say, well done to the boys and tough luck to Dynamos.

“We came here in search of a point and it could have been a bonus if we had won this game. Any team would want to beat Dynamos but unfortunately for Hwange in the last two seasons it has been deadlocks all the time,” said Njekwa.

Teams

Dynamos: T. Mateyaunga, D. Mukandi, M. Machazane, O. Mwerahari, P. Makaha, T. Sadiki, B. Amidu, W. Mutasa (D. Mukamba, 49th min), C. Rusere (G. Murwira, 80th min), J. Muzokomba, M. Mambare (T. Macheke, 64th min)

Hwange: T. Mvula, P. Dube, W. Munorwei, D. Boriwondo, G. Ndlovu, A. Chuma, F. Vimisayi (I. Muchaneka, 60th minute), O. Lungu, G. Zulu, P. Mpelele (P. Zimunya, 81st min), G. Mbweti (C. Mleya, 85th min)

Results

Yesterday: Dynamos 1, Hwange 1; Bulawayo City 1, Chicken Inn 0; Border Strikers 1, Caps United 3.

Saturday: ZPC Kariba 1, Triangle 0; Ngezi Platinum 1, Tsholotsho 1; Chapungu 0, Highlanders 1; How Mine 0, Mutare City 0; Harare City 2, FC Platinum 1.