Dynamos plunge into leadership crisis

Grace Chingoma, Harare Bureau

A FRESH crisis has emerged at Dynamos with club president Kenny Mubaiwa taking a back seat in the running of the team after his decision to fire assistant coach Murape Murape was overturned by the board of directors.

The Harare businessman hasn’t been attending the club’s matches, of late, and yesterday sources said he had taken a back seat in the administration of the Glamour Boys.

The club’s leadership is already a truncated one following the departure of secretary-general Webster Chikengezha who quit in May and is yet to be replaced.

Chikengezha said the turmoil at the club was corroding his image.

“As it stands, going forward there is a problem at the club,” the sources said.

“The president is no longer exercising his powers and at the moment he is not making any decision regarding Lloyd Mutasa’s future and neither is he involving himself in discussions related to any plans for next season.

“He is not happy that his authority was challenged last week.”

Board member Owen Chandamale said he could not comment on the issues as board chairman, Bernard Marriot, was the only one authorised to speak to the media.

Repeated efforts to speak to Marriot or Mubaiwa were fruitless yesterday.

Club treasurer Webster Marechera said he was attending a funeral in Nyanga and referred all questions to Marriot.

Dynamos will not be in action this weekend when the last eight teams plunge into Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals after they were booted out by How Mine in the first round.