Dynamos spoil Highlanders party

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders 2-2 Dynamos

(Dynamos won 3-2 after penalty shootouts)

DYNAMOS avoided a third defeat within a year to archrivals Highlanders, the Harare giants being party spoilers as they won the Bosso @90 challenge match played at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

About 5 000 football lovers watched the game which summed up Highlanders’ celebrations for turning 90 years this year.

The match started with Dynamos in firm control. They blew a first minute chance when Godknows Murwira intercepted a Douglas Sibanda back-pass intended for Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda but shot straight at Highlanders’ goalie.

Although DeMbare dictated the pace in the early stages, it was Highlanders who got the lead inside the opening 10 minutes. The hosts drew blood first courtesy of a well-struck long-range grounder by midfielder Godfrey Makaruse that beat Dynamos and national team goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva. Dynamos’ defenders had cleared a Simon Munawa corner right into the path of Makaruse who hit the ball with his weaker right foot.

Defender Elisha Muroiwa equalised for Dynamos in the 51st minute, heading in a Valentine Ndaba corner.

Highlanders reclaimed their lead through Ralph Matema in the 75th minute after being fed by Gabriel Nyoni who had picked a ball in his own half and beat two Dynamos defenders in the build-up.

Dynamos’ Tawanda Macheke had his 80th minute effort ruled offside as they pushed their men forward in search of an equaliser.

The visitors then drew level in the 89th minute from the penalty spot which was converted by Murwira. Highlanders central defender Benson Phiri hacked impressive Dynamos midfielder Takunda Sadiki in the box and referee Philani Ncube rightfully awarded DeMbare the penalty.

The game winner had to be decided through penalties.

Dynamos went on to win 3-2, missing two penalties which were shot over the bar by Muroiwa and Wisdom Mutasa.

Murwira, Ndaba and Mukuruva scored Dynamos’ spotkicks.

On the other hand Bosso missed three, with Matema’s cheeky chip directed directly to Mukuruva’s chest while Brian Banda and Rahman Kutsanzira shot over the bar.

Adrian Silla and Douglas Sibanda scored Highlanders’ penalties.

Dynamos’ coach Lloyd Mutasa was happy with his team’s performance.

“It wasn’t going to be fair for us to lose three times to Highlanders within a year. The players from both sides played very well and I believe the fans really enjoyed the game. We’re honoured as Dynamos to be part of Highlanders’ celebrations because you can’t talk of Zimbabwean football without these two teams,” said Mutasa.

His Bosso counterpart Erol Akbay said: “I’m happy with the 2-2 scoreline after 90 minutes and I think that reflected that both teams wanted to win.

Just like us, they created a number of scoring opportunities, played good football which I like.”

Some of the game’s highlights included Ariel’s top-drawer save in the 18th minute, when he went airborne to block a Brett Amidu close range shot.

He pulled off the save with one hand but hurt his shoulder in the process.

Phiri made a timely intervention, clearing a Sadiki goal bound effort at goalline in the 54th minute while Matema was denied a brace by Simbarashe Gorogodyo when his header found an alert Dynamos defender at the post.

Teams:

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda (Prosper Matutu, 27th minute), Tendai Ngulube, Douglas Sibanda, Benson Phiri, Tendai Ndlovu, Eric Mudzingwa (Ralph Matema, 53rd minute), Rahman Kutsanzira, Allen Gahadzikwa (King Nadolo 51st minute; Gabriel Nyoni, 70th minute), Simon Munawa (Adrian Silla, 32nd minute), Brian Banda, Godfrey Makaruse,

Dynamos: Tatenda Mukuruva, Peace Makaha, Simbarashe Gorogodyo (Carlos Rusere, 85th minute), Marshal Machazane, Elisha Muroiwa, Dominic Mukandi, Brett Amidu (Tawanda Macheke, 76th minute), Wisdom Mutasa, Takunda Sadiki, Valentine Ndaba, Godknows Murwira

