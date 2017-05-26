EcoCash integrates services with nine banks

Kiyapili Sibanda, Business Reporter

ECONET Wireless’ mobile banking facility EcoCash has integrated its services with nine banks as more consumers embrace use of plastic money and mobile money platforms.

Speaking during an EcoCash workshop at a hotel in Bulawayo on Monday, EcoCash representative Mr Mehluli Senda said customers can now link their banking services with EcoCash to ensure a smooth service in times of cash shortages.

He said customers can now link their services with banks such as CBZ, BancABC, ZB Bank, AgriBank, NMB, Stanbic, Steward Bank, POSB and CABS.

“Traditionally we had seven banks that were linked with EcoCash but now we have added POSB and CABS. Customers can now move funds from their bank accounts to EcoCash accounts or from Ecocash wallets to their bank accounts,” said Mr Senda.

Due to biting cash shortages in the economy since last year, many Zimbabweans are migrating to plastic money and mobile money use when conducting various transactions.

Meanwhile, EcoCash agents also complained that the Zesa platform for purchasing electricity vouchers was not efficient and that more clients were not happy with the facility.

In response, Mr Senda said the system of Zesa tokens has been upgraded to ensure there are no delays when a customer purchases electricity tokens.

He said the upgrade will guarantee a smooth service without any delays or inconveniencing the customers.

Mr Senda also said that EcoCash agents were being guaranteed 99 percent much better services under the improved system for those who sell Zesa using the platform.

Earlier this month, mobile money unit EcoCash unveiled its ‘Chaka-Chaya’ promotion through, which its customers stand to win over 100 000 prizes for using its multiple transacting touch-points.

