Econet gets power generation licence

Thandiwe Katinhimure, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Regulatory Authority (Zera) has granted the country’s largest telecoms company, Econet Wireless, a licence to construct and operate a solar plant at its Willovale site in Harare.

The solar power plant will cater for own consumption but it will be connected to the national grid, said Zera in notice.

“The generation licence is hereby granted to Econet Wireless (hereinafter referred to as the licensee) in terms of Section 42 of the Electricity Act to construct own, operate and maintain Econet Willowvale solar plant for the purposes of generation and supply of electricity for own consumption but connected to the national grid,” said Zera.

“Subject to the Electricity Act, Energy Regulatory Act and the conditions of its licence, the licensee shall generate electricity for own use.”

The grant follows the company’s application in January this year to Zera for the approval to build a 0.45 megawatts plant at their Willowvale premises for their own use.

“The conduct of the above-named licensee under this licence is subject to the conditions as outlined below or later revisions to these conditions as are approved by the authority, the terms as set out in Section 47 of the Electricity Act and any other amendments to the relevant legislation,” Zera said.

Meanwhile, Econet wireless says it has begun the process to invest more than $250 million into a solar power systems project amid indications the corporate has placed orders for nearly 20 megawatts.

It said it had already placed an order to replace most of its conventional power systems with solar power and lithium batteries. Zimbabwe is touted to be headed for a game changing era through exploitation of lithium, which is also used in the manufacture of electric vehicle batteries, whose global demand is growing.

