Economists expect leaner, untainted Cabinet

Patrick Chitumba/Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Reporters

ECONOMISTS in the Midlands province are expecting President Emmerson Mnangagwa to appoint a leaner Cabinet of people who are not tainted with corruption.

The new team, the analysts said, should be able to transform the country’s economy as well as win public confidence.

President Mnangagwa dissolved Cabinet on Monday to allow him time to put together a new team of ministers.

Midlands State University senior lecturer Mr Francis Mhere said the President is keen to set the economy on a growth trajectory and therefore the need to have a team of ministers that will serve that purpose.

“The recent activities in Zimbabwe that have seen him rising to the position of the Head of State and Government show that he has overwhelming support from both local and international communities. For his policies to be effective they have to be generally acceptable to all Zimbabweans regardless of race, tribe, and political inclination and therefore the need for a Cabinet that is well spread to include all people regardless of race, tribe and political inclination,” said Mr Mhere.

He said the President may also want acceptability by the international community and to that end may want to cast his net wider.

“For instance he may want to pick a few who have not been associated with corruption. He may need people who may not have been associated with any looting of wealth and people who will be loyal to him and the country and get international acceptability,” said Mr Mhere.

He said most people who have previously occupied high posts and have astounding levels of wealth which they cannot account for are unfit for any Cabinet appointments.

Former Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) president Mr Trust Chikohora is looking forward to a more progressive and transparent Cabinet.

“We do not expect the same people to be returned in the new Cabinet. There are ministers who were in Government who have been associated with lethargy and corruption. These are responsible for the economic situation that we have plunged ourselves in. The President promised to hatch a new Zimbabwe and that can be achieved by bringing in fresh people with progressive thinking who are achievers in their own right and who can boost confidence among the public as well as the international community. We want ministers who can be trusted who have respect for the principles of good governance and people who serve the nation,” he said.

“In his inauguration speech the President spoke of taking a new trajectory in terms of administration and we expect people who have dignity and work hard,” he said.

Political analyst, Dr Eckson Zvenyika Mugari expects the President to appoint a leaner Cabinet which will be comprised of technocrats.

He said there was no need for the President to appoint ministers as a form of reward for either the expression of loyalty or the role they played in bringing about change to the country as has been the case with previous ministerial appointments.

He said that spirit of entitlement cultivated by his predecessor, Cde Robert Mugabe, resulted in a bloated Cabinet which was appointed on the basis of expression of loyalty and bootlicking.

“In my own opinion, the President in his inaugural speech emphasised the need to uphold the constitution. According to the constitution, the President can appoint five ministers who are not from either the upper house or the lower house. Considering our economic situation we expect him to appoint technocrats based on their ability to deliver and not their political affiliation,” he said.