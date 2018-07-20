‘ED is servant leader, hard worker’

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is a servant leader and a hard worker who wants to see socio-economic development in the country just like the late visionary leader Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo, the Minister of Energy and Power Development, Ambassador Simon Khaya- Moyo has said.

Addressing people gathered for the commissioning of the Somphakhati-Ntabamhlophe electrification project in Lower Gweru yesterday, Ambassador Khaya-Moyo said after working with the late Dr Nkomo and now with President Mnangagwa, he had come to realise that the two great leaders have something in common.

“President Mnangagwa and Father Zimbabwe are one and the same. President Mnangagwa is a hard worker, he is a servant leader and cares about the people just like Father Zimbabwe,” he said.

Ambassador Khaya-Moyo said after working with Father Zimbabwe for a long time, and now with President Mnangagwa, he had seen that both leaders have the people at heart.

Turning to his prepared speech, Ambassador Khaya-Moyo said the Rural Electrification Fund (REF) has the potential to improve the people’s quality of life.

He said the fund has electrified 9 160 rural institutions country wide, using both grid and off grid solar technologies.

“In the Midlands province alone, REF has electrified 968 institutions of which 128 are in Gweru district, These include 23 primary schools from a total of 54 primary schools, 12 secondary schools from a total of 23 secondary schools, nine rural health centres from a total of 12 rural health centres. All the four chiefs’ homesteads, four government extension offices and seven business centres, 24 villages, 34 small scale farms and 11 others have also been electrified,” he said.

Ambassador Khaya- Moyo said it was pleasing to note that the Somphakhati-Ntabamhlophe project was directly benefiting four primary schools, two secondary schools, two clinics and a borehole.

“Furthermore, the project will also benefit surrounding business centres, rural institutions and villages as they can now have access to the grid network,” he said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, provision of electricity in the rural areas will no doubt lead to the empowerment of our communities, alleviate poverty, build capacity and create employment in line with Zim-Asset, which was crafted to achieve sustainable development and social equity in Zimbabwe. Many other benefits will accrue, among them the reversal of rural-urban migration and economic activities in downstream industries.”

Minister Khaya -Moyo said the major challenge faced by REF was inadequate funding.