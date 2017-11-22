ED Mnangagwa is the chosen one – ZANU-PF

November 22, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Incoming President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa

The ruling party Zanu-PF has nominated Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to fill the vacancy of President following President Mugabe’s resignation on 21 November 2017.

Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda told the august House on Wednesday afternoon that Parliament had also notified the Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet to make the necessary arrangements for the swearing in ceremony which has been slated for Friday, November 24, as well as the handover takeover process.

Speaker of the House of Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda announcing the swearing in of Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa as President of Zimbabwe in parliament. Picture by John Manzongo

In terms of the Constitution, if the office of the President falls vacant, it must be filled by a nominee of the Party which the former President came from. The nominee must take oath of office within 48 hours.

Speaker of the House of Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda and president of the senate Ednah Madzongwe during the announcement of the swearing in of Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa as President of Zimbabwe in parliament. Picture by John Manzongo

Meanwhile the official South African Government News Agency tweeted through its official handle @SAgovnews Wednesday afternoon the picture above of Zimbabwe’s Incoming President Cde Mnangagwa paying a courtesy call on SA President Jacob Zuma. Cde Mnangagwa is expected in the country today.

Earlier today multitudes had gathered at Manyame Airbase in Harare where they expected to welcome Cde Mnangagwa. However they later moved to Zanu-PF headquarters were numbers continued to swell throughout the day as they awaited the arrival into the country, of Cde Mnangagwa.

Earlier today multitudes had gathered at Manyame Airbase to welcome Incoming President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

CROWDD

CROWDS

  • Cetshwayo kaGodlwayo Original

    This job has been rewarding, the more I stifled arguments the more I got bonuses. Thanks for arguing with me, you were raising my profile in the process, meaning more more rewards. I will never have such an easier job. Yours Truly
    1). Rod Strictland
    2). Mairos Chibhanguza
    3). Shona rekwa Murehwa
    4).Mthwakazi
    5).Essexvale
    6).Jofa
    7).Ex Bossso
    8). Cetshwayo kaGodlwayo
    9).Simon
    10). Vumani
    11). Doctor Do Little
    12). Bambanani
    13).qondani
    14). Mugavimbi Naledi
    15). Citizen World

    • Micheal house

      were you not Sode and Tonde as well?

      • Cetshwayo kaGodlwayo Original

        I was, was also Magumede, Nomxolisi & Mad Stupid Rap Fanatic

        • Doctor Do little

          MaGumede made a fool out of you many times. Unless you are trying to say you were making a fool of yourself. Then that becomes another matter. When things improve come to my surgery. For one as mad as you I will treat you for free.

          • Cetshwayo kaGodlwayo Original

            Yes she made a fool of me a countless times & I was paid on all those countless times,that’s the way it is my friend!!

        • MaGumede

          Why do you lie like this? You could never be me.

          • Cetshwayo kaGodlwayo Original

            It’s all good my daughter how are you, it’s been long!!
            Nice to hear from you, in this new dispensation!!

    • Doctor Do little

      What profile? You are a worthless peice of rubbish with a foul mouth.

      • Cetshwayo kaGodlwayo Original

        My friend as of you, keep quiet you’re too young to understand the importance of the work I do, you were most probably enjoying breast milk when I was covering the Willowvale Scandal. Actually “Love & Scandals” by Solomon Skuza song, was about that scandal, if you know the song.

        • Doctor Do little

          Stick to your rap silly. You are out of your depth here. You read it we lived it . Another thing I am not your friend.

    • Bambanani

      Are you already looking for a new job Cetshwayo? ha ha haaaaa

      • Cetshwayo kaGodlwayo Original

        Yes and it seems I might be given a new contract again, my friend I have been in this for too long now, going back to the days of Enos Nkala & the Willowvale Scandal.

  • Mkhusto

    Lisamkhumbula u jotham shame ntwana

    • N. Sithole

      Jotham aka Makhosixamu is history now.

      • Essexvale

        That’s what you think and you must be deranged.

        • Essexvale

          You’re the actual Essexvale’s clone (copy-cat). It’s evident that you really are the character who used to be Jotham and now go as Makhosixamu. The real deal never uses the word deranged and never insults other users. Besides you could never hold a candle next to Essexvale in terms of narrative, presentation and vocabulary range. One thing’s certain; you’re emotionally unstable and in serious need of help. Why then do you find it necessary to assume the profile of someone else? I could elaborate on the psychological reasons for your action, but time and space do not allow that. Go get help soon. It’s for your own good. Parting shot: … readers are able to easily identify between the real deal and the counterfeit that you actually are.

          • Essexvale

            As long as I’m getting paid for it, I don’t have a problem imitating someone.

          • Dubs

            You are lying. Nobody is paying you anything. You have been dumped and are now using your mobile phone and paying for air time. KKKK Four winds in your Dreams.

  • peace maker

    Politics is a funny game. Chipanga rose to support the motion for Mugabe to go citing corruption. Ah, sure! Then comes Oliver Mandipaka with one of the greatest giveaways. We are told that he thanked General Chiwenga for moving in swiftly to cleanse ZANU PF from within. So its clear that this had nothing to do with the masses, but it was a ZANU PF factional fight.

    • s

      please chronicle. at 17.04 it was not zanu celebrating, but the masses. you cant get over this zanu thing even when mugabe is gone. shame on you. this will divide Zimbabweans further. stop this party politics especially that zanu and mugabe have never known the difference between party and government.