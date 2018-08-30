ED mourns GMB blast workers

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday mourned the death of four Grain Marketing Board (GMB) employees who died following an explosion at the parastatal’s Lions Den depot in Mashonaland West on Tuesday.

The President said preliminary reports indicate that the explosion which also resulted in several people being injured could have been caused by an electrical fault.

President Mnangagwa said Government will cater for medical expenses of the injured and provide state assisted burials for those who died following the blast.

In a statement, the President consoled the families of the deceased while saluting the bravery of those who were injured while trying to provide assistance.

“I learnt with deep sadness of the death yesterday (Tuesday) of four Zimbabwean workers as a result of an explosion at the GMB Lions Den Silo Complex. The four died in the line of duty as they sought to secure over strategic grain reserves stored at many sites which includes Lions Den,” said President Mnangagwa.

“On behalf of the party, Zanu-PF, Government and on my own behalf, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the families which have lost their loved ones. In the same vein, I wish speedy recovery to all those injured in valiant rescue efforts that followed the explosion. Our nation applauds those brave souls who put their own lives at risk in a bid to help the trapped workers.”

The President said Government will assist the explosion victims.

“I have already instructed relevant Government arms to ensure that appropriate state assistance is extended to all those caught up in the explosion,” said the President.

He said preliminary reports indicate that the explosion could have been caused by an electrical fault that was exacerbated by gases.

“Whilst investigation are still underway, initial indications point to a possible electrical fault exacerbated by combustible gases in tunnels which sadly, may have caused the fatal explosion which trapped the four,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said he has since directed that safety measures be effected at silos across the country.

“In addition, I have directed that all silos in the country immediately undergo safety checks and that necessary remedial and preventive measures be promptly undertaken and instituted in order to avert any such mishaps now and in future,” said the President.

@nqotshili