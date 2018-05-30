EDhasMyVote 5km fun run in Gweru

Sukoluhle Ndlovu in Gweru

ZANU-PF Youth League will tomorrow hold the #EDhasMyVote 5km fun run at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru as a precursor to the youth convention a few hours later at the open space behind Mkoba Teachers’ College.

More than 30 000 youths are expected to converge in Gweru for the Zanu-PF National Youth Convention to be addressed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The convention brings together youths from the country’s 10 provinces to a dialogue with President Mnangagwa.

The fun run will start at 6am and end at 7am, while the convention is set to start at 9am.

Zanu-PF national youth secretary for education Wellington Tagarira, who is also the race director, said the fun run is open to everybody, particularly the youths.

“The aim of the fun run is to garner support for our President, and all the youths from all over the country are encouraged to come in their numbers to participate as there will be various prizes to be won. Even those from opposition parties are welcome to participate because Cde Mnangagwa is not only the President of Zanu-PF youths, but President of Zimbabwe. We have no limit for the number of people that want to participate, so all those that want to participate can register at the provincial Zanu-PF office in Gweru,” Tagarira said.

He said the fun run will be in four categories, the Under-19, 20-30 and 31-40 age groups as well as the wheelchair race.

“First and second positions in the Under-19 category will walk away with $150 and $100 respectively, while positions three to 10 will receive $75. In the 20-30 age group, the top three will get $300, $200, $100 and from fourth to 10th they’ll get $50 each. In the 31-40 age group, the winner and the first runner-up will receive $150 and $100 respectively, while those who will take position three to 10 will walk away with $75. The same will apply for the wheelchair category,” he said.

Tagarira said the fun run will be held in every province whenever the President meets the youths.

“EDhasMyVote 5km fun run will be held in every province when the President holds rallies. This is an initiative meant to bring youths together through sport,” Tagarira said.