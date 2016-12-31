EDITORIAL COMMENT: 2017 is the year to fulfill promises made to electorate

Today the curtains come down for the year 2016 as we welcome 2017. It is that time of the year when we take stock of our achievements and failures during the 12 months as individuals, families, communities and as a nation. The year 2016 like any other year had its moments of positives and also negatives.

Government during the year made strides in its efforts to make the country an investment destination of choice. Government realised that it had to cut on bureaucracy which was scaring away investors and the ultimate goal is to come up with a one stop investment office as opposed to a situation whereby a potential investor is shuttled from one office to the other. Government together with local authorities is working on incentive packages for investors in the various sectors of the economy.

It is pleasing to note that there are positive indications that a number of investors are planning to move to Zimbabwe this coming year. One of the big investment projects for 2017 is the resuscitation of the Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company in Redcliff town. According to the Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Mike Bimha, many investors have shown interest in investing in the giant steel maker whose resuscitation will change the whole industrial landscape in the country.

Government has also approved the establishment of Special Economic Zones where investors will have very lucrative investment incentives and this is expected to boost foreign direct investment. On the political front, the year 2016 was characterised by infighting within the ruling party Zanu-PF but thanks to the 16th National People’s Conference held mid this month in Masvingo city, the leadership seems to have found each other.

What is encouraging is that the revolutionary party leaders now appreciate that they wasted time and energy which should have been expended on advancing the people’s interests, fighting each other. The thrust for 2017 therefore should be to ensure that outstanding 2013 election promises have been fulfilled.

The year 2016 can generally be described as a very eventful year given the many achievements recorded by the Government and the nation at large.

It is during the year that Government came up with concreate measures to address the challenge of food insecurity by introducing Command Agriculture which is promising to be very successful.

Under the programme farmers are assisted with inputs such as seed, fertiliser, chemicals and even fuel to prepare the land but are expected to pay back through their produce. In order to address the cash shortage, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe introduced bond notes which have been accepted by the transacting public.

We want at this juncture to implore the nation to build on the many positives recorded during the year while learning from the mistakes to avoid such mistakes in 2017.