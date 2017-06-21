EDITORIAL COMMENT: Cde Thabo Mbeki a true Pan Africanist, great statesman

FORMER South African President Thabo Mbeki is a Pan Africanist of note, a respected statesman and academic whose ideas and thought leadership ranks among the best on the African continent.

He comes from a family of revolutionaries with his father Cde Govan Mbeki among the foremost luminaries of the struggle for self-determination not only in South Africa but in the wider African diaspora. Thus Cde Mbeki is grounded in the rich ethos of the black struggle for emancipation, having endured years of exile instigated by the racist white apartheid government in South Africa.

Perhaps, the former South African President is best known for his leading role in championing The African Renaissance, a concept that says that African people and nations shall overcome the current challenges confronting the continent and achieve cultural, scientific, and economic renewal.

To this day, it continues to be a key part of the post-apartheid intellectual agenda with Cde Mbeki’s famous, “I am an African” speech in May 1996 following the adoption of a new South African constitution encapsulating the idea of an African Renaissance.

Back then Cde Mbeki, who was then Deputy President to struggle icon and former President Nelson Mandela, famously said: “I am born of a people who are heroes and heroines [. . .] Patient because history is on their side, these masses do not despair because today the weather is bad. Nor do they turn triumphalist when, tomorrow, the sun shines. [. . .] Whatever the circumstances they have lived through and because of that experience, they are determined to define for themselves who they are and who they should be”.

In April 1997, Cde Mbeki articulated the elements that comprise the African Renaissance: social cohesion, democracy, economic rebuilding and growth, and the establishment of Africa as a significant player in geo-political affairs. To this day, even in retirement, he continues to champion his vision of an African Renaissance and has strong views on Pan Africanism.

In 2008, at the height of Zimbabwe’s economic and political challenges, Cde Mbeki was the Sadc-appointed mediator tasked with resolving the country’s problems. Zimbabwe stood on a precipice with an inconclusive electoral outcome spawning a tense standoff and necessitating a presidential poll run-off which President Mugabe won convincingly after defeating his main challenger MDC-T president Mr Morgan Tsvangirai.

During the subsequent negotiations to create an inclusive Government comprising the two MDC formations and Zanu-PF, Cde Mbeki conducted himself in an impeccable manner always striving to remain impartial despite the brickbats thrown his way and insurmountable pressure which was being exerted by the West. During this period, he always maintained that Zimbabwe’s internal matters were best handled by Zimbabweans themselves with outsiders only assisting in the process.

As an arbiter, he commanded the respect of all parties and was thus able to thrash out an accord which was to be known as the Global Political Agreement.

The doctrine of non-interference in the affairs of member states is enshrined in both the founding values of the United Nations, African Union and Sadc and Cde Mbeki has always held it sacrosanct. As a Pan Africanist, he has been consistent in defending the continent from the predatory machinations of its erstwhile colonial masters and Zimbabwe has benefited from his astute leadership.

We are therefore not surprised that he continues to stand as a bulwark against all forms of neo-colonialism even as reactionary forces in his country attempt to push a tired regime change agenda in Zimbabwe. Latter day pseudo democrats like Mr Mmusi Maimane of the opposition Democratic Alliance and misguided loose cannons in the form of Economic Freedom Fighters leader Mr Julius Malema are too naïve and junior to understand the agenda of Western imperialists. They are therefore not qualified to make pronouncements on the affairs of Zimbabwe, particularly the person of President Mugabe.

They are best advised to listen to the wise counsel of elder statesman like Cde Mbeki who understand the intricacies of the neo-colonial mind and the various forces at play when it comes to the Zimbabwe situation.

At the weekend, Cde Mbeki once again reminded South Africans not to meddle in Zimbabwe’s internal affairs, arguing that they have no mandate to call for the removal of President Mugabe from office. Addressing youths on self-determination at Godney Institute of Business in Johannesburg on Saturday, Cde Mbeki alluded to President’s Mugabe call to respect the sovereignty of other states.

He said South Africans have no mandate calling for President Mugabe’s removal from power, the same way Zimbabweans cannot voice on the politics of South Africa. “I would fight with any South African who stands up to say: “I, as a South African, say Robert Mugabe must go . . . ” I say it’s none of your business. It is the business of the people of Zimbabwe,” Cde Mbeki said.

We salute his consistency and principled stance on the Zimbabwe situation and urge him to continue staying true to the values of the black struggle for emancipation and self-determination.