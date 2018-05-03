EDITORIAL COMMENT: Chamisa should stop grandstanding at nation’s expense

Right thinking Zimbabweans should have been shocked by MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa’s threats to expel Chinese investors once voted into power.

Chamisa who was addressing workers during a Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions organised Workers’ Day celebrations at Dzivarasekwa Stadium on Tuesday, said he will cancel Government deals signed with the world’s second largest economy running into billions of dollars.

“I have seen the deals that Ngwena (President Mnangagwa’s nickname) has entered into with China and others, they are busy asset-stripping resources of the country. I have said beginning September when I assume office, I will call the Chinese and tell them that the deals they signed are unacceptable and they should return to their country,” said Mr Chamisa.

What is disturbing and very worrying is that Mr Chamisa who is so myopic is among political leaders aspiring to take over the highest office in the land.

What does he intend to achieve by threatening investors at a time when Zimbabweans are going all out to woo investors?

When individuals of Chamisa’s level of education cannot appreciate the impact of the mega deals signed with the Chinese to our national economy surely “Cry the Beloved Country”. The Chinese recently completed the extension of the Kariba South Hydro Power Station which added 300MW to the national grid and according to Mr Chamisa this is asset stripping of resources.

It is unfortunate that we have individuals like Mr Chamisa who are taking the people for granted yet they want to preside over their governance. This political grandstanding meant to throw spanners in the works at a time the nation is focused on turning around the economy, should not be tolerated. Mr Chamisa is not even ashamed to repeat his utopian dreams of spaghetti roads and bullet trains which have become a national joke.

It is our hope that our all-weather friends, the Chinese will dismiss Mr Chamisa’s threats with the contempt they deserve. This is the same man who earlier this year lied to Zimbabweans that the US government had promised to advance $15 billion to the MDC Alliance government.

Mr Chamisa said the controversial US president Donald Trump had promised the opposition party $15 billion in the event it wins the forthcoming elections, a claim which was refuted by the US government which said it was not its business to fund political parties. Mr Chamisa seems to have run out of ideas too soon given that the real campaign for the forthcoming elections is yet to start.

It is important for those aspiring to take leadership of this country to distinguish between a national agenda and a political party agenda. Zimbabweans might belong to different political parties but there should be convergence when it comes to the national agenda such as turning around the economy.

An investor they say is like a very shy antelope that runs away at the slightest noise so Zimbabwe which has declared that it is open for business cannot afford reckless utterances by those aspiring to be in Government. Those that aspire to be in Government should demonstrate that national interests come first before self.