EDITORIAL COMMENT: Corrupt officials must be removed from public hospitals

WE are dismayed by reports that officials at public hospitals are fleecing the institutions by creating parallel structures to loot and plunder the already under-resourced Government facilities. While the Ministry of Health and Child Care is struggling to keep hospitals afloat, some employees at hospitals such as Mpilo and the United Bulawayo Hospitals are reportedly forming their own companies to compete with services offered at the hospitals, prejudicing them of much needed revenue.

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko yesterday had no kind words for these officials, bluntly telling them that their days are numbered. Without mincing his words, VP Mphoko said there was conflict of interest at some institutions as some officials ran businesses similar to that of their employer.

Addressing residents of Area Two in Old Pumula suburb in Bulawayo after handing over 2 900 day old chicks, VP Mphoko said he was dismayed by reports that some officials were sabotaging Government pharmacies at these institutions while running their own. “Imali etshontshiweyo ayibusisekanga (stolen funds are not blessed at all). There are thieves in our hospitals for instance Mpilo, UBH and Ingutsheni, professional thieves who are protected by law. There is consultation fees paid by patients when they visit hospitals, that money must be channelled towards buying medication but we don’t know where that money is going,” said VP Mphoko.

“There are elderly people and vulnerable people who are struggling to survive then we have people who are given responsibility to assist and take advantage of these vulnerable people and make them pay exorbitant fees”.

VP Mphoko had no kind words for executives who were allowing corruption to go ahead under their noses. “We have executive officers who are responsible for the lives of people, given responsibility by the government to take care of people in hospitals but they take advantage of that. They then go and open a pharmacy taking advantage of people, it’s very wrong it’s rotten,” he said.

“We must take action and fire those people because we cannot allow that, people are suffering and they look up to the government but the government cannot be everywhere that’s why it appoints people.

‘‘If there is something like that whoever is above you is also questionable. If you are given a responsibility to serve people you must do so diligently not to cheat them.”

VP Mphoko said those who felt like stealing must leave office to go and start their own businesses rather than fleece patients who need their assistance.

“Government allows that each hospital runs a pharmacy. They then sabotage that pharmacy by running their own parallel pharmacies, fleecing old and vulnerable people who end up buying from the private pharmacies. We have what is called conflict of interest, it’s not permissible for an official to run a business the same as their employer’s’,’ he said. We concur entirely with VP Mphoko and urge executives at these institutions to take remedial action.

It is disheartening that at a time Government is marshalling resources to capacitate public hospitals, some greedy people are sabotaging it. On Saturday, we reported of the precarious situation at the UBH where the hospital has suspended elective surgery due to a shortage of pethidine, a potent painkiller used during and after an operation.

The hospital said it had, with immediate effect, started attending to emergency surgical procedures only. In a circular signed by UBH Clinical Director Dr Narcisius Dzvanga, the institution said it was facing challenges in obtaining pethidine. “Please be advised that the hospitals are facing challenges in obtaining pethidine. This is a shortage in the country and not just at United Bulawayo Hospitals. As such, all elective surgical operations are suspended with effect from October 14 until further notice,” read the statement.

UBH Chief Executive Officer Ms Nonhlanhla Ndlovu said operations at the institution had been virtually paralysed. Given the dire situation at the hospital, it is mind-boggling that some officials are fleecing the institution. We call for an immediate inquiry to establish the extent of the rot at Mpilo, UBH and Ingutsheni with heads rolling at the end of it.

A culture of impunity should be rooted out at public health institutions if Government is to realise its goal of health for all. The days of corrupt officials plundering the resources of hospitals are over. Let’s crack the whip.