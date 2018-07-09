EDITORIAL COMMENT: Engineers must come back and help develop our country

Engineers are among Zimbabwean professionals who left the country to seek greener pastures hence the country is facing a shortage of engineers. The country has churned out about 6 000 civil, mechanical, architectural and scientific engineers but only 1 500 are in the country.

The Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers, Engineer Israel Rwodzi said Zimbabwe has trained enough engineers across all sectors but many have left the country to seek greener pastures.

Eng Rwodzi who was addressing delegates to the Zimbabwe Infrastructure Development Conference which was held in Victoria Falls last week, said the institute wanted all those engineers who left the country to return home and participate in the country’s economic revival programme.

He said the country should have at least 18 000 engineers but could do with the 6 000 it has so far trained. Eng Rwodzi said the role of engineers is critical given the fact that the country is implementing a number of development projects. He however said for the engineers to return home, they should be guaranteed jobs.

Addressing the same conference, President Emmerson Mnangagwa challenged the engineers to be in the forefront in advising Government on projects and reforms needed to fill infrastructure gaps as the country moves to modernise and expand its rail, road and air networks.

Cde Mnangagwa said the success and modernisation of the country’s infrastructure will be influenced and driven by excellence in science, engineering, technology and innovation.

It is important that the engineering sector situates its role and responsibility as one which is intricately linked to economic development, alleviation of poverty and the improvement of quality of life of our people through appropriate engineering solutions,” said President Mnangagwa.

He challenged engineers to take advantage of the new economic environment to enter into strategic business partnerships.

We want at this juncture to implore engineers in the Diaspora to seriously consider returning home and contribute to the country’s economic turnaround.

It is Zimbabwean citizens who have the responsibility to develop the country in order to bequeath to future generations a prosperous Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe has registered about $17 billion worth of investment commitments since November last year and most of these investment projects require the skills of engineers.

The returning engineers are therefore guaranteed employment in mining, roads and rail construction, dam construction, housing and in the energy sector among others.