EDITORIAL COMMENT: Fare thee well Cde Msipa, true son of the soil

CDE Cephas George Msipa — the former Zanu-PF Politburo and Midlands Governor who died in Harare on Monday at the age of 85 — was a rare breed of nationalist politician who dedicated his entire life to serving the people of Zimbabwe with humility, honesty and selflessness.

His death has united the nation with eulogies and condolences pouring in from across the political divide — testimony of his welcoming and fatherly nature. There was no debate as to his suitability for interment at the National Heroes Acre — with the Zanu-PF Presidium comprising President Mugabe and his two deputies conferring the highest honour on Cde Msipa before the Head of State departed for the Comesa Summit in Madagascar.

Explaining the decision to circumvent party procedures on conferment of hero status, Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa told mourners at Cde Msipa’s son Charles’ Borrowdale home on Monday night that although the Midlands Province was yet to write to the party making its recommendations on the hero status, a resolution had already been made in consultation with President Mugabe that he be conferred national hero status.

“In Zanu-PF we have a way of handling such issues. You heard the political commissar Cde Kasukuwere speaking on the procedures to be taken.

He was the elder in Midlands. He is our elder man in Midlands. He was our father figure in the Midlands. He was our shining guiding star for the Midlands province.

“The procedure is we would want to hear what the Midlands leadership thinks. Cde Daniel Mackenzie Ncube was supposed to be here for him to tell us what the province thinks. However, the national leadership has taken a decision. Before the President flew out of the country we held a meeting.

“The President said he wasn’t sure what the Midlands’ recommendation was but said Cde Msipa has worked for this country, has served this country, has served our party and all political organisations in this country, which have fought for the liberation of this country. He has participated in them. Up to his last breath, he still spoke about our Independence, about our freedom and dignity. We decided to accord him the honour of burial at the National Heroes Acre. That is the word that the President of the party and President of the country left.”

Cde Mnangagwa said Cde Msipa’s credentials as a national hero were not questionable, describing him as an outspoken politician who dedicated his entire life to serve his country. Just like President Mugabe, the departed hero was also a teacher and at one point he was the president of the Rhodesia Teachers’ Association.

As president, Cde Mnangagwa said, Cde Msipa was always in trouble with authorities who accused him of dabbling in politics and this saw him being arrested several times by the Smith regime for his political activities.

Indeed Cde Msipa belonged to the founding fathers of the nation who never wavered in their quest to see Zimbabwe being liberated from the shackles of colonialism. Alongside President Mugabe and the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo, he was instrumental in bringing about the 1987 Unity Accord between PF Zapu and Zanu. Cde Msipa was a former PF Zapu secretary general. He was a principled nationalist who remained true to the ideals of the liberation struggle until his death.

We commend the ruling Zanu-PF party for recognising the crucial role played by Cde Msipa in bringing about independence and working consistently to advance the values of the party after the attainment of majority rule. As a seasoned and retired politician, he imparted words of wisdom to those in Government and the party and we are sure his wise counsel will be sorely missed.

At a time when Zimbabwe is going through several challenges spawned by hostile policies of the West, the country and its leadership needs the wisdom of people like Cde Msipa to find ways of extricating itself from them. His death has robbed the nation of a fearless, candid and outspoken politician who made an invaluable contribution to the development of Zimbabwe.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Msipa family as they mourn the death of their patriarch. We hope they will find strength in the fact that his death has united Zimbabweans. May his soul rest in peace.