EDITORIAL COMMENT: Farmers have an obligation to feed the nation

The dairy sector has demonstrated that the country has the capacity to produce enough food for its consumption despite the adverse effects such as the El Nino-induced drought. The sector has witnessed positive growth of 18 percent between 2009 and 2013 and this has been attributed to dynamism and innovativeness. The sector increased milk production from 35 million litres a year to 55 million between 2009 and 2013.

The sector is targeting to increase production to 110 million litres by 2020 which will be 10 million litres less than the annual milk consumption of 120 million litres. Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister Joseph Made said since 2014 when the dairy revitalisation programme started, there has been a decline in imported finished dairy products thereby reducing the import bill.

He said farmer investment in the growth of the national herd saw the importation of 4 400 heifers bringing the national herd to 33 000 cows. Minister made said companies involved in the processing of milk had during the same period invested about $21,9 million in new modern machinery capable of producing world class products. “I am aware that there are many challenges facing the agriculture sector but the dairy industry initiatives bear testimony to a positive approach in the face of challenges,” said Cde Made.

We want to implore other agricultural sectors as well as other sectors of the economy to be equally aggressive in the face of adversities. Farmers involved in crop production should learn from the dairy sector that has witnessed growth despite the many drought years.

What is comforting is that Government has already put in place a comprehensive support system to assist farmers to boost production this coming cropping season. Under the Command Agriculture, Government is providing selected farmers with inputs such as seed and fertilizer and in some cases fuel. There is also the Presidential inputs scheme for A1 and communal farmers.

The government has so far mobilised $423 million and negotiations are underway for a further $500 million to support the 2016/2017 farming season. Inputs for both Command Agriculture and Presidential inputs support scheme are ready for collection. We want to commend the Government for mobilising the required resources before the onset of the rains.

Weather experts have already predicted that the rains will come early this season and there is therefore a need for farmers to ensure they have taken delivery of the inputs before the start of the rains. In the past farmers have blamed Government for late delivery of inputs such as seed and fertilizer but this coming season there is no excuse for farmers to fail.

What is also encouraging is that Zimbabwe, like the rest of the Sadc countries, is expected to receive normal to above normal rains this coming season. We urge the farmers to demonstrate, as the dairy sector has done, that Zimbabwe has the capacity to produce not only for its consumption but even surplus for export. More than 300 000 families who used to be confined to barren land, are now proud owners of the most productive land which used to be a preserve of the minority white farmers.

These new farmers who were allocated land under the Government’s land reform programme, have an obligation to feed the nation. We want to once again urge farmers to more than double their production this coming cropping season.