EDITORIAL COMMENT: Farmers should now aim to produce crops for export

The National Social Security Authority has announced that it will avail $30 million to Sable Chemical Company and Omnia Fertiliser Company as part of its investment strategy meant to boost agricultural production. The authority’s general manager Ms Elizabeth Chitiga said it has always been her organisation’s desire to assist fertiliser companies to increase output in order to meet the local demand for fertiliser.

She said once local companies supply adequate fertiliser, this will reduce the country’s import bill. “Supporting fertiliser companies is in line with NSSA’s investment strategy that has seen us investing in various companies spanning the total value chain of the food sector” said Ms Chitiga. She said last year the company availed $20 million to fertiliser companies and has this year increased the amount to $30 million.

Ms Chitiga said her organisation realised that fertiliser is a key agricultural input hence it is supporting companies producing fertilisers. She said last year’s $20 million support was split between ZFC and Windmill.

President Mugabe recently called on the private sector to support the expanded version of the Command Agriculture Production Programme and it is pleasing to note that NSSA has taken the lead. Cde Mugabe said cooperation between Government and the private sector largely contributed to the success of the Command Agriculture programme which in a single season, has enabled Zimbabwe to regain its food security.

The President said the private sector should therefore ensure timeous supply of critical inputs such as seed, fertiliser and chemicals at affordable prices.

Government was able to fund the Command Agriculture programme from local resources because of many local companies’ support and as President Mugabe said, these companies must support the expanded version of Command Agriculture this coming season.

Many companies in the food manufacturing sector are already enjoying the benefits of the bumper harvest released last season and the target this coming season should be to surpass last season’s harvest. Many farmers last season had limited resources because they had not harvested much the previous season while others had harvested virtually nothing.

Many farmers now have adequate resources to prepare for the forthcoming season as a result of last season’s bumper harvest. We continue to remind farmers to adequately prepare for planting so that they are able to plant with the early rains.

The weather experts have predicted another good rainy season and serious farmers should be busy preparing the land and mobilising inputs ahead of planting. Planting in most areas is expected to start mid November but in some areas planting could start much earlier.

The bulk of the crops to be produced this coming season should be for export so that the country can earn the much needed foreign currency.