EDITORIAL COMMENT: Heed President Mugabe’s word against graft

Corruption is now endemic in the country, prejudicing the economy of huge sums of money, estimated by Transparency International at $1 billion per year.

The vice permeates all facets of society from its lowest rung to the highest, from the private to the public sector. It also afflicts some churches as well, an area that many in a country dominated by Christians like ours, tend to view as our conscience.

The Government has over the years invested huge amounts of money and other resources in fighting corruption. Much time has been invested as well. Laws have been out in place to fight graft and various arms of the State have been equipped with skills and equipment to fight it. The police are on it, the same for the courts.

Among the institutions that the Government has put in place towards the same goal is the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc). It is established in terms of the new constitution as a constitutional body that is independent and conducts its business without direction from anyone whatsoever, including the presidency.

However, it appears the challenge posed by corruption is growing as efforts to curb it grow.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo and his deputy, Dr Godfrey Gandawa have, over the past few days, dominated headlines over their role in a suspected scam involving up to $2 million.

The duo has been named in the alleged abuse of funds from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef), together with the fund’s chief executive officer, Mr Frederick Mandizvidza and Prof Moyo’s personal assistant Mr Shephard Honzeri.

It has been reported that various sums of money have been withdrawn from Zimdef and spent on projects that have nothing to do with the mandate of the fund, the mandate for skills development of students at institutions of higher education.

This is one of the many examples of high profile cases of suspected corruption. There, of course, are those cases of petty corruption at roadblocks, bank queues and so on. We do not take these lightly as they serve as the genesis of billion dollar scams that bleed the economy.

We have seen Zacc taking a leading role in not only exposing possible theft at Zimdef and moves to ensure that justice is done.

We indeed commend the work that is being done by the various institutions charged with ensuring that corruption is not only exposed but culprits punished as well.

President Mugabe has been at the forefront of denouncing corruption and demanding action on the dirty among us. We appeal, rather demand, that everyone of us, those in low places as well as those in high places, the rich and the poor, the young and old, to take the President’s word in shunning corruption.

Speaking on Independence Day this year, the President called on the people to desist from corruption.

“Today, as we celebrate our 36th Independence Day Anniversary,” he said, “let us re-dedicate ourselves to serve Zimbabwe at all times, always striving for peace, respect, tolerance and goodwill towards others and to tirelessly work for the unity and development of our beloved country, Zimbabwe. One of the greatest tributes we can pay to Zimbabwe is to shun corruption, regionalism and nepotism. We should always remember that we are one people, united by the bond of Independence.”

On many occasions before his April 18 address, the President has castigated the vice.

Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also spoken strongly, on many occasions, against corruption, warning those involved to change their ways. His word must be heeded too.

The top leadership has always shown the way. The challenge is for all of us to take their word and act accordingly.

We note that the best way to fight corruption is when the person at individual level realises the evil of graft and upholds high moral values.

We might have the strongest police force in the world, the most committed, equipped and skilled anti-corruption watchdog but as long as the individual is corrupt and always devises ways of beating the system, we will not go anywhere.

However, that must not stop us from calling on the Government to continue equipping law enforcement agencies to enable them to face the bad apples among us and take them to the cleaners.

At the same time, we demand those in high places to ensure that the law enforcement agencies, including Zacc, are given the time and space to discharge their mandate without any interference. Zacc, as we have said, is a constitutional body that is independent thus any attack on it, any efforts to frustrate its work is a criminal act for which culprits must be punished, whatever station in life they are at.