Editorial Comment: Herbal drug to help boost immunity, not cure

January 14, 2014 Opinion & Analysis

chronicleHumanity has used herbal medicines or herbs to cure various diseases and conditions since creation.  In fact, herbs are the original form of medicine to be used and the so-called conventional prescription medicines constitute an improvement on the ancient drugs. Herbs are natural, so the human body, because it is also natural, is predisposed to tolerating them better than modern drugs. Side effects are rare.

They generally promote wholesome wellness, as opposed to newer medicines that often address a specific illness. Another merit of botanical medicines is they are cheaper than prescription drugs, because they don’t require much processing. Access to herbs or herbal medicines is easier as drug stores can sell them over the counter, now that they are becoming more commercial products. In the past, and in more traditional communities  today, herbalists just get herbs in the forest and administer them to those in need.

The Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) and an Iranian research organisation have an agreement to supply Zimbabwe with a herbal immune booster Immuno-Modulator Drug (IMOD) that health experts believe could significantly alter the national fight against the HIV and Aids pandemic.

The Harare college and its Iranian partner have announced that they would start importing the life-prolonging herbal formulation from Iran by the end of the first quarter of this year.  Local full-scale manufacturing should begin at the beginning of next year. IMOD is an injectable tonic that a person will take for three months in conjunction with their prescribed ARVs. After the three months, the patient is monitored for two years to determine if he or she would need to adjust their ARV regimen.

It is expected that once one takes the immune booster for the prescribed period, they will not be as reliant on chemical medication.
The Dean of Industrial Sciences and Technology at HIT Dr Perkins Muredzi said:

“As you know the virus has a tendency of hiding in other areas of the body such that it is undetectable hence it is too early for us to conclude that the drug is a cure for Aids. IMOD helps stimulate the immune system and prevents patients with HIV from entering the Aids stage while also helping patients with Aids recover,” he said.

We trust HIT for the many technological advances it has scored in recent years.  So we believe IMOD consolidates the reputation the institution of higher learning is building for itself. HIT and the Iranians are satisfied that the herbal formula is efficacious, having subjected it to confirmation tests.

UNAids estimates that there are 1,6 million people aged 15 years and older living with HIV and Aids in Zimbabwe, the biggest public health challenge we have had in living memory.  Many of these should benefit from IMOD when its distribution starts in the next few months.

They would enjoy the inherent advantages of the herbal medicine, the cheapness, its acceptability to the body and so on.
But, as Dr Muredzi emphasised, and we help him drive the point home here, that IMOD does not cure Aids, it is only an immune booster. It slows down a patient’s progression into the Aids stage that normally manifests in a person wasting away exceedingly and often, losing their lives. Therefore, there is a need that as the drug comes into Zimbabwe, with the marketing it will obviously have, clear information be made available that it only works to prevent accelerated deterioration into the terminal stage, not to cure.

We have heard cases when some circumcised men have mistakenly thought themselves to be immune to HIV infection, thus went about sleeping with any woman they saw, ending up infected with the virus.

Therefore, the trick is to avoid putting oneself in circumstances they would need to artificially boost their immunities taking IMOD. That is to say people must always avoid getting infected with HIV.

They should try to abstain from sex, be faithful to their partners, and avoid multiple concurrent sexual partners.  If they cannot do any of the three, then they have to engage in sex, always remembering to use the condom correctly and consistently. Few would need IMOD if they adhere to this established strategy to fight the scourge.

It is a good thing that IMOD is only taken for three months as opposed to conventional ARVs that must be taken religiously at prescribed times, for life.  This has been one of the biggest demerits of ARVs as some patients developed fatigue of taking too many tablets, many times a day and for life. The old TB medication was like this before the introduction of fixed dose combinations. IMOD would help address that.
But the Government might want to explain how the herbal medicine would be distributed. Would it be sold on the open market?  Would it be made available for free at public hospitals and clinics as is the case with ARVs?
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Abumere Carolina

    Hello dear friends, Dr. Oraede
    just cured my HIV disease, I had always believed all this posts about him and I
    have confirmed it. I was diagnosed with HIV and my heart knows no peace, I
    decided to contact him because I have been seeing many testimonies about him, I
    contacted him, filled his Herbal form, he asked me to buy some items in which
    he will use in preparing the cure for me. I did, and he casted the spell and
    asked me to go for check-up in the hospital, I went to do the test I was tested
    negative, I still very happy, been positive turned negative. You can get your
    healing from him contact him through this email on dr.oraedespellhome@hotmail.com

  • emma

    Please help me thank dr.obudo for his good work I really believe HIV have cure I was HIV positive over since 1year plus before I come across a comment dr.abegbe that he have cure to any disease and virus but when I saw it i have it in mind that he can’t cure HIV I just decided to give a try I contact him that night lucky to me he said yes but I don’t believe him I think it was a scam or some thing like that but I still hold on to see the work of dr.obudo if he is saying the true he ask for different thing and some question about me I give him all the detail he needed and I wait to see his reply to my problem after all the thing is done he ask me to go for check up I went for hiv test I cant believe I was negative thanks dr.obudo for help me for not dying at this young age if you need help contact him now dr.obudospellhome@gmail.com call +2348109792351

  • Nineke

    Hello let me share this testimony to the world to hear about him too this man really exit I was hiv positive over 9year I have being in medication and I try to look for cure to my problem and I go through internet doctor and I found a tradition doctor named dr.ehoho contacted him for help he give me all his laws and rule that if I get cured I should write about him and that is what am doing now, this man ask for some information about me, which I give him this man cure me from HIV what a great man thank for your help when he get the information he told me that he is about to work on it 20 to 30 minute this man email me and told me what to do for the curing which I did after all the things needed for the cure is provide the man call me in 45mins later and tell me to go for test what a great day to me I was negative thanks dr.ehoho you can contact him now drehohospiritualtemple@gmail.com or call +2347058747764

    • jams

      i am Mr Jams, i am really happy that i
      and my wife are cured of HIV with the herbal
      medicine of DR,UGUEL , i have been suffering
      from this disease for the past 3 years without
      solution until i came across the email of this DR
      who have cure so many people with his herbal
      medicine, i also chose to give him a chance to help
      me and my wife, he told me what to do and i kindly
      did it, and he gave us his herbal medicine and direct
      me on how to use it, i also follows his direction for use
      and he ask us to go for a check up after 2 months
      and which i did, to my greatest surprise our result
      came out as negative, we are really happy that
      there is someone like this DR who is ready to help
      anytime any day.to all the readers and viewers that
      is doubting this testimony stop doubting it and
      contact this Dr and see if he will not actually help
      you. i am not a stupid man that i will come out to
      the public and start saying what someone have not
      done for me. he is really a great man contact him
      now. DRUGUELSPELLHOME1@GMAIL.COM he is
      waiting for you.+2348133440087

  • faith

    MY HIV DISEASE WAS CURED BY PROPHET UKPOYAN FROM AFRICA, WITH HIS HERBAL HEALING SPELL/ (dr.ukpoyanspellhome@gmail.com ).
    DR ukpoyan is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, I have tried almost everything but I could’nt find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, I always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day I was just browsing on the internet when I come across a great post of! Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime I really wonder why people called him Papa ukpoyan, I never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing I will never forget that anyone who contacted him is! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so I was amazed all the time I heard that from him, so I did all things only to see that at the very day which he said I will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and I becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so I will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said I am HIV negative, I am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr ukpoyan gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: (EMAIL HIM ON: dr.ukpoyanspellhome@hotmail.com

  • faith

    THIS GREAT MAN CALLED DR UKPOYAN CURE ME WITH HE HERBAL MEDICINE
    Hello let me share this testimony to the world to hear about him too this man really exit I was hiv positive over 9year I have being in medication and I try to look for cure to my problem and I go through internet doctor and I found a tradition doctor named dr.ukpoyan contacted him for help he give me all his laws and rule that if I get cured I should write about him and that is what am doing now, this man ask for some information about me, which I give him this man cure me from HIV what a great man thank for your help when he get the information he told me that he is about to work on it 40hours this man email me and told me what to do for the curing which I did after all the things needed for the cure is provide the man call me in 45hours later and tell me to go for test what a great day to me I was negative thanks dr.ukpoyan you can contact him now dr.ukpoyanspellhome@hotmail.com

  • Preciou Sophia

    My name is Sophia Precious, i am from New York City. I was suffering from HIV disease for over 4 years, i was hopeless until one of my friend directed me to a man called Dr Enoma, she said he cures the sickness and also said he has also helped her friend, i never believed her but after alot of talk, i decided to give him a try, just few days ago i contacted him and he told me what to do which i did and he cast a spell for me and told me to go for a test which i also did and when the result came out i was surprised to see that i am negative. I am proud to tell you the i am the most happiest person on earth. Gig thanks to Dr Enoma grate spell…… If you have any problem and you need help, You can contact him with his email dr.enomaspellhome@gmail.com or Phone Number: +2348128523785…. i pray you find solution in him just i did.

  • Abumere Carolina

    HIV is a terrible disease, if not for my Husband and the help of the great Dr. Oraede my life would have been a mess! I was diagnosed with HIV in 2005, my husband encouraged me, and told me not to lose hope, I manage to give birth to a baby Boy who was free from the disease, and my Husband was always there for me! One day he came to me and told me that he have found a man who can cure me. Base on scientist, they said there is no cure for HIV; he told me that he has seen many testimonies about him on the internet. We decided to contact him, we filled his Herbal home form, and he asked us to buy some items which we did! Three days later he asked me to go for HIV test, faithfully I went to do the Test, Lo and Behold, I was cured, the virus was not found in my Body… My Dear Husband and my Father Dr. Oraede, God will surely bless the both of you, till the end of time, in Jesus name.. If you have any problem kindly contact he on Dr.oraedespellhome@hotmail.com or you can reach him via his mobile phone on 2348161879468….. or you can contact me on carolinabus6@gmail.com

  • bernille

    Healing from HIV-AIDS, i never taught dr.camala who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i could’nt find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Papa camala, i never knew it was alll because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing dr.camala gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: dr.camalahivadscure@yahoo.com
    thank you sir for healing me from HIV, i am Doris Carter.

  • Carolyn

    Hello, every one.

    Am Kelly, from USA, I can believe is possible that HIV can be cure what a great man he have done it for me also I never believe all this comment and post about him, I was very sick, I am HIV positive over 10year,just last year I keep reading the testimony post about this man named Dr,iayaryi they said that the man is so powerful he have cured to different diseases, I keep monitor the post of some people about this man and I found out this man is real I contacted him for help because I was having such problem this man reply to my email after some hours, I inform he about my problem that I have this virus for 10year now this man said that I should not worry and I should not disappoint him, what he about to do for me now is just a gift from his gods and his father’s that I s should regard him if am cured I should write the true about him, I said no problem because I never have the believe that I will be cured someday but thanks god for my life for curing me through this man this man ask for my details which i send for him, and he said that he want to have some consultation on it how to get me cure I wait for his respond this man reply me back after some minute he said that I need to provide so thing need for the curing I try and do so after everything is done I found out I was again my strength back my tissue start developing he ask me to go for hospital test I did and I found out there was no HIV found in my body again what a miracle thanks doctor for help me out from this illness i will continue doing this according to my promise if you need his help just contact him now through his email or phone number (driayaryi2012@hotmail.com) OR (driayaryi2012@hotmail.com) +2348136923599

    • dr, ehisuan

      I am here to give my testimony about a doctor who help me in my life. I was infected with HIV virus in the 2010,i went to many hospitals, churches for cure but there was no solution out, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that i cannot loose my life, I lost everything I have my husband run away from me and also took my children along because of my sickness. One day I was in the river side thinking the next step to take if it is to jump into the river so that I can loose my life totally or just think where I can go to get solution. so a lady walk to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to him telling her my stories, she told me that she can help me out that’s the reason she normally come here to help people so that thy can be cured because she was into this problem before, she introduce me to a doctor who cast spells on people and gave me his number and email so i called him and also email him. He told me all the things I need to provide and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening he called me and told me that i should go for an HIV test and which i did as he told me and the result was negative. so if you are also heart brokened and also need a help you can also email him at drehisuanspellhome1@gmail.com OR call +2348133440087

  • Drudospellhome Inegbenoise

    He that work and never ask for anything thanks dr udo for good work for healing my brother for HIV sickness he was very sick for a year + and my daddy have spend so much money on medical care and drug he have being taking to some many place for healing… even different pastor have pray for him it get worse every 6hous the man that heal with 45mins is here the man that the lord god have giving the power to put every thing in place the man that give a word and never fail my kid brother was just chatting one day when he see this post of jack about the curing of HIV virus by dr udo he run to my daddy and tell him about the man my daddy decided to call him and confirm it if it is true about the cure the man just assure him about his work that the great power of is for father and his gods cure any disease include HIV/AID, Ebola, Rota virus, Smallpox ,Hepatitis well we have hope on him which we give a try to after five days my big brother started getting better as am write this comment his is at work now what a miracle….. if you need help from dr.udo contact him now my friend through his email or phone number drudospellhome@gmail.Com call +23481472780581

  • Jose Patrich

    Hello let me share this testimony to the world to hear about him too this man really exit I was hiv positive over 9year I have being in medication and I try to look for cure to my problem and I go through internet doctor and I found a tradition doctor named DR.obudo I contacted him for help he give me all his laws and rule that if I get cured I should write about him and that is what am doing now, this man ask for some information about me, which I give him this man cure me from HIV what a great man thank for your help when he get the information he told me that he is about to work on it 20 to 30 minute this man email me and told me what to do for the curing which I did after all the things needed for the cure is provide the man call me in 45mins later and tell me to go for test what a great day to me I was negative thanks dr.obudo you can contact him now dr.obudospellhome@gmail.com OR dr.obudospellhome@gmail.com call +2348109792351

  • dr uwawa

    Am from UK I give thank to a great doctor who help me out of my illness I was very sick I thank god who use this man to help me, it started when i travel to Florida for visit there I meet a lady not knowing to me that she HIV positive I really like the lady because she was beautiful I always see her every moment I close my eye I went to tell her how I feel for her but I don’t know if she know that she HIV I went to bed with her I contacted the virus too when I get home for month my doctor come to check on me and he discover that I have HIV he was shock and tell me I was so confused and so surprised to hear that I was taking HIV drug to cure it for good a 2year I decided to look for cure them I meet this post on internet I contacted him for help… well DR.DUMODU proving to be a great man and he heal me.. According to him he said is the power of his gods well I thank god am back again if you need cure for your HIV…you can still contact him or his email or number I promise he is 100% he cure any virus like T-VIRUS HIV AID ROTA-VIRUS, SMALLPOX, HEPATITIS B if you have this virus or friend non relative contact him now (drodumoduspiritualpower@gmail.com) or call him on +2349035553397 so that you can also be cure..

  • frank

    i am doctor frank from Africa.i am a herbal doctor
    cure people of different diseases and ailnent all over the
    world.my herbal drugs have been TESTED and TRUSTED.i
    cure from all types of diseases ranging from ;
    HIV/AIDS
    CANCER
    LUNGS INFECTION
    PNEUMONIA
    AND all other kinds of diseases.if you want my help,contact
    me VIA THIS EMAIL:hivcuresolution45@gmail.com

  • Sophia Blaze

    its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were cured of HIV, but i never believed them, I was hurt and depressed so I was too curious and wanted to try dr.Ariba then i contacted him on his email on dr.aribaspelltemple@outlook.com, when i contact him, he assured me 100% that he will heal me, i pleaded with him to help me out, its a great success that he healed just as he promised, he told me that in three days time that i should go and check on my HIV status, I was floored that when i went to the hospital to check of my status that i was HIV negative, i never thought possible that dr.Ariba can do miracles, i never really believed in magic but I played along with a little hope and and faith and after everything but dr ARIBA changed my life and made me a true believer you can contact him on dr.aribaspelltemple@outlook.com or call +2348163979933 so he can help you out

  • mabel

    Join me celebrate for these great and perfect day which my lord god has done for using these great and powerful healing doctor called prophet olori to heal my sickness HIV/AIDS which has been chocking me up for over 6years now without solutions, i have seek for solutions online, and through hospital, they keep on giving me orientations about drugs that can exand my years.now since prophet idieul has helped me to erased my disease out of my life, i we owe you greatly for healing me truly and to again, contact prophet dr idielu for hiv cure today at: idieluspiritualtemple@live.com..EMAIL HIM NOW: idieluspiritualtemple@live.com

  • mabel

    I Am Mrs vera, i live in Texas (USA).
    [READ MY STORY. ON HOW I GOT MY AIDS CURED].
    Truthfully, i was tested HIV + positive last 3years. I keep on managing the drugs i usually purchase from the health care agency to keep me healthy and strenghtful, i tried all i can too make this disease leave me alone, but unfortunately, it keep on eating up my life, this is what i caused myself, for allowing my fiance make sex to me unsecurely without protection, although i never knew he is HIV positive. So last few 4days i came in contact with a lively article on the internet on how this Powerful Herbal Healer get her well and healed. So as a patient i knew this will took my life 1 day, and i need to live with other friends and relatives too. So i copied out the Dr idielu the traditional healer’s email id: idieluspiritualtemple@live.com, and I mailed him immediately, in a little while he mail me back that i was welcome to his temple home wereby all what i seek for are granted. I was please at that time. And i continue with him, he took some few details from me and told me that he shall get back to me as soon as he is through with my work. I was very happy as heard that from him. So Yesterday, as i was just coming from my friends house, Dr idielu called me to go for checkup in the hospital and see his marvelous work that it is now HIV negative, i was very glad to hear that from him, so i quickly rush down to the nearest hospital to found out, only to hear from my hospital doctor called Browning Lewis that i am now HIV NEGATIVE. I jump up at him with the test note, he ask me how does it happen and i recide to him all i went through with Dr idielu. I am now glad, so i am a gentle type of person that need to share this testimonies to everyone who seek for healings, because once you get calm and quiet, so the disease get to finish your life off. So i will advice you contact him today for your healing at the above details: Email ID: idieluspiritualtemple@live.comCONTACT HIM NOW TO SAVE YOUR LIFE:*** AS HE IS SO POWERFUL AND HELPFUL TO ALL THAT HAVE THIS SICKNESS…

  • mabel

    DR idielu is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i could’nt find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come accross a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Papa olori, i never knew it was alll because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strenght that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr idielu i gave to me from the ancient part of africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: idieluspiritualtemple@live.com thank you sir for healing me from HIV, i am Doris Carter.

  • Michelle Nelly Brown

    MADAM JOY

    My name is joy and I base in USA…“My life is back!!! After 1 years of Broken marriage, my husband left me with two kids . I felt like my life was about to end i almost committed suicide, i was emotionally down for a very long time. Thanks to a spell caster called prophet isaac, which i met online. On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet,I came across allot of testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure cancer,and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. i also come across one particular testimony,it was about a woman called Sonia,she testified about how he brought back her Ex lover in less than 7 days, and at the end of her testimony she dropped prophtisaacspellhome@gmail.com e-mail address. After reading all these,I decided to give it a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 3 days, my husband came back to me. We solved our issues, and we are even happier than before. prophet isaac is really a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man… If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster to solve all your problems for you. Try propht isaac anytime, he might be the answer to your problems. Here’s his contact:prophtisaacspellhome@gmail.com………+2348103626847

  • Michelle Nelly Brown

    Hello………
    my name is Mrs lawrenta pedro,i am from mancherster united,i am happily married and blessed with kids,i am a business woman and my husband is business man too we both operating provsion store, on october 1st 2012 me and my husband emback on a trip to ghana,on our way back,we had a terrible accident,that took my husband life,while i was rushed to the hospital,by god grace,i was stil living,after a year and seven month,when my husband were passed away,a man came to my house,and ask me to get married to him, unkownly, that he was HIV possitive and i never bordered to conduct a check up test with him,before,i accepted him into my life,why,because,he was so cute,gentle and handsomme young man,he was so caring.i never look at him,like one that would be hiv positive.after two year of our marriage,my body system began to weak up,all day i feel dizzy and lazzy,and i began to losse weight as well, so i went for a check up test ,for [fever,hiv/aid,malaria],the result, show me that, i am HIV possitive.so i was affraid,that,i would die,so, i were running from hospitals,churches and native doctors,searching for cure, because i didnt want to die.one day i went to a pastor’s house,i told him my problem;as i was telling the pastor my problem, there was one man which was with us,which i never look at his face,the pastor prayed for me,on my way out , this same man,who was siting with us,called me,i was like asking myself why this man was calling me, so i jost mannage to wait to hear out what he will say,he told me that,he will like to introduce me to this spell caster man, his name is PROPHET ISAAC,SO i JOST SAID thanks and leaved,i never wanted to go and see the PROPHET,but a mind,ask me to go for a try,so i went there,i meant him and i explain everything to him,he cast a spell on me and he told me,after two weeks,i should go for a hiv check up test again,after two weeks,i went for the hiv test,which the result shows me that i am now HIV NEGETIVE,whaoooooooo. i was like mad at the hospital,very happy…..if you have any problem you are facing now…..please cotact [PROPPHT ISAAC]….PROPHTISAACSPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM…….OR CALL +2348103626847……

    • dr, ehisuan

      I want to introduce myself DR,EHISUAN who cured people and save them out of all
      kinds of sickness e.g HIV, With miraculous spiritual powers, herbal healing
      powers and herbal medicines from
      natural herbal plants. DR.EHISUAN is a leading herbalist healer on the entire
      African continent. I use pure natural herbal remedies and my ancestral powers
      to heal and solve all kinds of sicknesses, infections as well as
      solving all problems in nature of mankind, I AM BLESS With a very powerful gift
      to cure people, I use traditional medicine and Natural PRODUCT to cure HIV AND
      AIDS,
      MADNESS, CANCER ETC, traditional herbal medicines are often used as primary
      treatment for HIV/AIDS and for HIV-related problems including dermatological
      disorders, nausea, depression, insomnia, and weakness. Herbal Medicines are
      often used as primary treatment for HIV/AIDS and for HIV-related problems. For
      more information contact my email: DREHISUANSPELLHOME@gmail.com.

  • dr, ehisuan

    I want to introduce this doctor who cured people and save them out of sickness of HIV, With miraculous spiritual powers , herbal healing powers and herbal medicines from.
    natural herbal plants. DR.EHISUAN is a leading herbalist healer on the entire African continent. I use pure natural herbal remedies and my ancestral powers to heal and solve all sicknesses, infections as well as.
    solving all problems in nature of mankind, I AM BLESS With a very powerful gift to cure people, I use traditional medicine and Natural PRODUCT to cure HIV AND AIDS,
    MADNESS, CANCER ETC, traditional herbal medicines are often used as primary treatment for HIV/AIDS and for HIV-related problems including dermatological disorders, nausea, depression, insomnia, and weakness. Herbal Medicines are often used as primary treatment for HIV/AIDS and for HIV-related problems. For more information contact my email: DREHISUANSPELLHOME@gmail.com.

  • Vivie Loxton

    I was a HIV-AIDS patient and I got it from cheating on my husband. It was sort of a payback but a week later I was told by a friend that the person who I cheated with had the HIV-AIDS virus and did not tell me. I was so stupid by not using a condom I thought since he was an old school friend he was trustworthy. But I was wrong. I cried and cried. Two days later, I got a phone call from my friend and she told me about a person who is known by another friend, who can help me. I could not let my husband know what I was going through. I finally got his email: DR.ABEGBESPELLHOME@HOTMAIL.COM OR DR.ABEGBESPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM or DR.ABEGBESPELLHOME@YAHOO.COM and I text this man my story and he replied me immediately saying i should be calm and told me that everything will be OK. I could not come to terms with what I was hearing but then I concluded it did not matter because I was so broken up I just needed help. I was going out of my mind literally. I was confused with what he was telling me, but I listened. He told me about some materials i need to buy that he needed to cast the spell and I said OK. I bought the materials to him, i sent down my picture to him and my positive result sheet and he replied me that i am going to be negative under 3 days .I message Him every 2hours for 2day and I knew he thought that I was crazy but I did care I needed a shoulder Behold, the third day he messaged me i should go for a test that i will be negative. My marriage could be broken because of a stupid

  • Vivie Loxton

    I can believe is possible that HIV can be cure what a great man he have done it for me also I never believe all this comment and post about him, I was very sick, I am HIV positive over 10year,just last year I keep reading the testimony post about this man named DR.ABEGBE they said that the man is so powerful he have cured to different diseases, I keep monitor the post of some people about this man and I found out this man is real I contacted him for help because I was having such problem this man reply to my email after some hours, I inform he about my problem that I have this virus for 10year now this man said that I should not worry and I should not disappoint him, what he about to do for me now is just a gift from his gods and his father’s that I s should regard him if am cured I should write the true about him, I said no problem because I never have the believe that I will be cured someday but thanks god for my life for curing me through this man this man ask for my details which i send for him, and he said that he want to have some consultation on it how to get me cure I wait for his respond this man reply me back after some minute he said that I need to provide so thing need for the curing I try and do so after everything is done I found out I was again my strength back my tissue start developing he ask me to go for hospital test I did and I found out there was no HIV found in my body again what a miracle thanks doctor for help me out from this illness i will continue doing this according to my promise if you need his help just contact him now through email: DR.ABEGBESPELLHOME@HOTMAIL.COM OR DR.ABEGBESPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM or DR.ABEGBESPELLHOME@YAHOO.COM Call his number for agent responds +2348113017898

  • Jack Allen

    its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing
    that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been
    reading so-many post of some people who were cured of HIV, but i never believed
    them, I was hurt and depressed so I was too curious and wanted to try dr.Ariba
    then i contacted him on his email on dr.aribaspelltemple@outlook.com, when i
    contact him, he assured me 100% that he will heal me, i pleaded with him to
    help me out, its a great success that he healed just as he promised, he told me
    that in three days time that i should go and check on my HIV status, I was
    floored that when i went to the hospital to check of my status that i was HIV
    negative, i never thought possible that dr.Ariba can do miracles, i never
    really believed in magic but I played along with a little hope and and faith
    and after everything but dr ARIBA changed my life and made me a true believer
    you can contact him on dr.aribaspelltemple@outlook.com, or draribaspelltemple@gmail.com
    or call +2348163979933 so he can help
    you out

  • GRACE

    My name is FRANK GRACE. let me share this testimony to the world to hear about him this man call dr abiola. I was HIV positive over 11year I have being in medication and I try to look for cure to my problem and I go through internet doctor and I found a tradition doctor named DR.ABIOLA contacted him for help he give me all his laws and rule that if I get cured I should write about him and that is what am doing now, this man ask for some information about me, which I give him this man cure me from HIV what a great man thank for your help when he get the information he told me that he is about to work on it 20 to 30 minute this man email me and told me what to do for the curing which I did after all the things needed for the cure is provide the man call me in 45mins later and tell me to go for test what a great day to me I was negative thanks DR.ABIOLA you can also contact him through his email address deadly.diseases.cure@hotmail.com

  • Kate

    I will says to the world to celebrate this great testimony with me, i never believe i can eve get rid of these horrible disease one day. My story and thanksgiving goes to Dr Olorun Oduduwa the powerful man who help me to CURE MY HIV-AIDS disease from my life. I dont know how to say this to everyone, Dr Olorun Oduduwa is a truthful man with high herbs power’s he uses to save people’s life. Last few days i came in contact with Dr Olorun emails on the internet which people gave much testimonies about his kindfullness work. So i decided to contact him quickly because this disease was almost on the last step of taking my life from me. I have tried all my steps on life to get heal but nobody could ever help apart from Dr Olorun who finally help me to cure my hiv disease from me. I always amaxed and overwhelmed when the doctor comfirm that i am now healed from aids, and i now i am an HIV-AIDS NEGATIVE PATIENT. I wish anyone who is sick today and wants a healing please i will kindly advice you to contact this man called Dr Olorun Oduduwa now at: hivcurecenter@gmail.com I live in Germany, called Maxwell Brooks. o get this powerful healer full article and trust on his origination and references please visit this below website now at:

  • Henry Westwood

    I want to testify of what a spell caster did for me and my hubby.we have been married since 2007 without a sign of pregnancy or conceiving.I went off birth control then and did not have a period.my gyro gave me progesterone to jump-start a period and it did.,but i did not have another one.we did another round of progesterone followed by 100mg clomid for 5 months,we followed all doctors instructions but all to no avail.I have been buying ovulation kits pregnancy test AND i finally got 3 test when i was ovulating! So ever since that we been trying for years now! Well i was very confused because i keep taking ept test AND they all keep turning out to b negative! I really want a baby girl while my hubby want a baby boy LOLL! I think maybe we are just trying to hard, What i can tell you is that its been so many years now and i still yet do not have my period??nobody to help because every body around us was already at the verge of losing their faith on us.no were to run to until one faithful day i was reading a magazine and i stumble on a page were i found topic or a head line {A SPELL CASTER} who can heal someone from HIV AND AIDS,bring back your EX,enlarge your BREAST,help you win a VISA LOTTERY,losing your WEIGHT and even get six PACKS AND flatten your BELLY,I gave him a try and before i could no it Dr agumagu rescue me from my problem by casting a spell for me and told me to go and make love with my hubby,then nine months after the spell and making love with my husband i delivered a twins A BOY AND A GIRL.This spell caster name is Dr agumagu so many people have witness his wonderful work..He is nice, contact him on agumaguspelltemple@gmail.com if you are in any predicament•Thanks so very much!!

  • Joy Charles

    I am Ella James From USA You must be very careful here,I have lost over $11,000 dollars to different people hoping my hiv illness will be gone,I try and try but they all fail me,I got affected with this sickness 2 years ago when I went to Uganda and since then life has mean nothing to me I have taken thousands of drugs but my situation still remain positive,Until I saw on a site how Mama Anita Help cure HIV for one south Africa lady so I decide to give the last try.When I contact this woman Mama Anita she told me all i will do is pay $620 so he can arrange me a native cream and liquid substance which for 3 days,But at first I was scared because of my past experience.Then the next day I have a feelings that I should give her a try and I actually send her the money and I got the package and did as she said then the 4th day i went to check my status and the doctor said I am negative I was short of joy and could not believe it..i did the same text again and still negative Now I am free from HIV please if you are out there looking for real HIV cure then Mama anita is the one because many here are nothing but scam her email contact is…..(prophetekpen@gmail.com)…Ella James

  • ambela robeson

    My name is Ambela Robeson from USA My boyfriend and I were happy as far as I could tell and I never thought that we would break up. When his cousin died in a tragic car accident he went back to Russia for a week to be with his family. I could not go because I was in the middle of entertaining out of town clients for work. He did not seem to be upset that I could not go so I let him be. The next thing that I know, he reconnected with an old friend from high school that he had a crush on years ago and they started to have an affair! I had no clue what was going on until a month after he came back from Russia.He proceeded to see both her and I until I caught him testing her one night. I confronted him and he told me the truth about what happened. We broke up and went our separate ways. Neither of us fought for our relationship. I was angry and decided not to be upset about it and just keep it moving. Then after about a month of not speaking to him I became sad. I wanted him to tell me that he wanted to be with me and not her. I contacted Dr.Ajagbo for a love spell and he totally helped me! he was able to get him to miss me to where he wanted to get back together again. He had a lot of regrets and felt bad for not fighting to keep me and for cheating in general. He values our relationship so much more, now and we are together now! You can also get your lover back with the help of Dr. Ajagbo contact
    Call; +2348156759423.also through his email: Ajagbospelltemple@gmail.com

  • john park

    Good morning everyone, my name is john park from Pakistan, I have been suffering from
    HIV/Aids for over 4years now, and suddenly, i have spent all my money all to make sure
    i get healthy all day, but happily, last month January 12th 2013, I came in contact
    with a traditional doctor also known as a chief priest on a newspaper who is called Dr
    Cuba who has help much people to cure their aids disease, firstly i taught it was a joke until i contacted him ” ‘drcubatemple@gmail.com ” and he said that if i am ready
    for this work, i told him yes, and he collected my details and told me that after he
    has finished consulting his oracle he will run back to me on when to go for a medical
    check up, i was unhealthy ling surprise. And truly last week Monday Dr Cuba called me
    to quickly go for a medical checkup, which I did, only to find out that I was not with
    any HIV disease anymore, my friends and families who left me before run back to me. I
    now found out that God in Heaven is using this man to bless and heal us all, he is a
    great and powerful man, again I say to you sir, that God Almighty will uplift you and
    your great work you did for I and other people. Please i will sincerely advice all HIV
    patient to contact this great powerful man called Dr Cuba for your solutions now at
    drcubatemple@gmail.com he will help you on your HIV
    problems…..email:drcubatemple@gmail.com or call doctor +2347038965900

  • Joy Nelly

    thank God for the wonderful healing spell power which Dr SALAMI render to my life which oracle support, i was been diagnosed with HIV-AIDS over 7years now which has lead me to unemployment and loosing my relationship with my fiance after he heard that i am suffering from the VIRUS, i tried begging him to allow me stays with him, but he still insist on letting me out of his home, until a friend of mine on Facebook from SOUTH AFRICA told me more about Dr SALAMI the great healer, that he is going to help restore and healed my diseased with his powerful healing spell, she send me of Dr SALAMI email address and i quickly contacted him, and he replied to after 30mins of my message that my disease is a little and minor disease, that he will solved the disease immediately only if i can accept all he requested from, i told him yes, because truly i know that ” HIV-AIDS IS A WICKED AND DEADLY DISEASE I EVER KNOWS “. so i did all he want from me and surprisingly on Friday last week Dr Camala called me that my problems is solved that i should hurry up to the hospital for a checkup, which i truly really did, i confirm from my doctor that i am now NEGATIVE AND NOT LONG +, I jump up and was crying heavily because truly the disease drive alot of things away from my life, my friends, my cousin, my fiance and relatives, but now since i was confirm NEGATIVE- my lost friends and fiance has been back to me begging for forgiveness, i have forgiven them and now we are now best of friend. again i will say to Dr SALAMI that he is blessed and may the almighty God which i serve raise him and his family to the higher level in life. Thank and god bless. Please email :drokoje@gmail.com or +2348069652500.. DR.OKOJESPELLHOME@OUTLOOK.COM

  • Joy Nelly

    if you have had surgery in the past,a blood transfusion, a termination of pregnacy(abortion), shared a toothbrush or sharps with an infected person, those are ways of contacting HIV besides sexual intercourse. I advice you enroll into a HIV facility, there are lots in government hospitals, have a volunteer counselling and testing and if positive, commence treatment and followup. It is also possible for someone who passed it to you to now be negative especially if the person is on anti retroviral treatment. After some time on treatment, the viral load becomes undetectable and screening test results appear as negative. Also, you can marry a negative partner and have hiv negative children with him. All the best to you as you make the right decision.dr.okosee@gmaill.com or +2348069652500.. DR.OKOJESPELLHOME@OUTLOOK.COM

  • Joy Nelly

    I am so grateful to give this to the world, to see the wonders i have come across, the only man i have witness that have power to cure HIV since over 9years, i have been infected and i dont know what to do about my life because, i believe there is no cure i was just thinking that my life had ended because, every minute i fell sick, but i thank God for bringing this man to my life who helpd me out of my sorrow. i can remember 9years ago when i found that i was HIV positive, i spent all my money trying to get cure but i never believe there is cure becuase, i have tried all my best but now, iam so grateful that iam now negetive. i lost everything because of this virus, my family do not want to be with me again i was turned down and hopeless, but thank GOD for today i am happy to write and the great DR.OKOJE the man that promised and never fails, this man promised me that i will be cured in 45mins, after he must have been done with my cure, and all go according to what he said and before that, he told me the necessary things i need to do before the cure can take place. which i did according to him and after everything was done, he called me that he is done with my cure, i was so happy and i never believed him because, i was doubting him when i confirmed that it was true that i am cured, you can contact this man now through drokoje@gmaiL.COM OR MAIL.COM and you can also 08069652500
    DR.OKOJESPELLHOME@OUTLOOK.COM

  • Jones Anna

    I want to use this opportunity to testify of how i got cured from HIV AIDS. I contacted HIV from my husband, still yet my husband died 3 years ago from this disease, my life was gradually coming to an end living with this deadly disease daily, i did all i could to get cured from this disease but all to no avail, until i saw a post on health forum about a spell caster who cure all kind of diseases including HIV AIDS, when i contact this healing spell doctor he helped me cast a healing spell and i got cured within 72hours (3days), I am back on my feet again. Contact this spell caster for any kind of disease via this email (Healingtemple2@gmail.com)or call his hot line +2348106058254

  • Jones Anna

    I want to use this opportunity to testify of how i got cured from HIV AIDS. I contacted HIV from my husband, still yet my husband died 3 years ago from this disease, my life was gradually coming to an end living with this deadly disease daily, i did all i could to get cured from this disease but all to no avail, until i saw a post on health forum about a spell caster who cure all kind of diseases including HIV AIDS, when i contact this healing spell doctor he helped me cast a healing spell and i got cured within 72hours (3days), I am back on my feet again. Contact this spell caster for any kind of disease via this email (Healingtemple2@gmail.com)or call his hot line +2348106058254.

  • Jones Anna

    I want to use this opportunity to testify of how i got cured from HIV AIDS. I contacted HIV from my husband, still yet my husband died 3 years ago from this disease, my life was gradually coming to an end living with this deadly disease daily, i did all i could to get cured from this disease but all to no avail, until i saw a post on health forum about a spell caster who cure all kind of diseases including HIV AIDS, when i contact this healing spell doctor he helped me cast a healing spell and i got cured within 72hours (3days), I am back on my feet again. Contact this spell caster for any kind of disease via this email (Healingtemple2@gmail.com)or call his hot line +2348106058254..

  • Jones Anna

    I want to use this opportunity to testify of how i got cured from HIV AIDS. I contacted HIV from my husband, still yet my husband died 3 years ago from this disease, my life was gradually coming to an end living with this deadly disease daily, i did all i could to get cured from this disease but all to no avail, until i saw a post on health forum about a spell caster who cure all kind of diseases including HIV AIDS, when i contact this healing spell doctor he helped me cast a healing spell and i got cured within 72hours (3days), I am back on my feet again. Contact this spell caster for any kind of disease via this email (Healingtemple2@gmail.com)or call his hot line +2348106058254….

  • Jones Anna

    I want to use this opportunity to testify of how i got cured from HIV AIDS. I contacted HIV from my husband, still yet my husband died 3 years ago from this disease, my life was gradually coming to an end living with this deadly disease daily, i did all i could to get cured from this disease but all to no avail, until i saw a post on health forum about a spell caster who cure all kind of diseases including HIV AIDS, when i contact this healing spell doctor he helped me cast a healing spell and i got cured within 72hours (3days), I am back on my feet again. Contact this spell caster for any kind of disease via this email (Healingtemple2@gmail.com)or call his hot line +2348106058254,

  • Jones Anna

    I want to use this opportunity to testify of how i got cured from HIV AIDS. I contacted HIV from my husband, still yet my husband died 3 years ago from this disease, my life was gradually coming to an end living with this deadly disease daily, i did all i could to get cured from this disease but all to no avail, until i saw a post on health forum about a spell caster who cure all kind of diseases including HIV AIDS, when i contact this healing spell doctor he helped me cast a healing spell and i got cured within 72hours (3days), I am back on my feet again. Contact this spell caster for any kind of disease via this email (Healingtemple2@gmail.com)or call his hot line +2348106058254,,

  • Jones Anna

    I want to use this opportunity to testify of how i got cured from HIV AIDS. I contacted HIV from my husband, still yet my husband died 3 years ago from this disease, my life was gradually coming to an end living with this deadly disease daily, i did all i could to get cured from this disease but all to no avail, until i saw a post on health forum about a spell caster who cure all kind of diseases including HIV AIDS, when i contact this healing spell doctor he helped me cast a healing spell and i got cured within 72hours (3days), I am back on my feet again. Contact this spell caster for any kind of disease via this email (Healingtemple2@gmail.com)or call his hot line +2348106058254,.

  • Jones Anna

    I want to use this opportunity to testify of how i got cured from HIV AIDS. I contacted HIV from my husband, still yet my husband died 3 years ago from this disease, my life was gradually coming to an end living with this deadly disease daily, i did all i could to get cured from this disease but all to no avail, until i saw a post on health forum about a spell caster who cure all kind of diseases including HIV AIDS, when i contact this healing spell doctor he helped me cast a healing spell and i got cured within 72hours (3days), I am back on my feet again. Contact this spell caster for any kind of disease via this email (Healingtemple2@gmail.com)or call his hot line +2348106058254.,

  • Jones Anna

    I want to use this opportunity to testify of how i got cured from HIV AIDS. I contacted HIV from my husband, still yet my husband died 3 years ago from this disease, my life was gradually coming to an end living with this deadly disease daily, i did all i could to get cured from this disease but all to no avail, until i saw a post on health forum about a spell caster who cure all kind of diseases including HIV AIDS, when i contact this healing spell doctor he helped me cast a healing spell and i got cured within 72hours (3days), I am back on my feet again. Contact this spell caster for any kind of disease via this email (Healingtemple2@gmail.com)or call his hot line +2348106058254

  • Anabel James

    My names anabel james, I am from uk am here to give
    my testimony about a doctor who help me in my life. I was infected with
    HIV virus in the year of 2010,i went to many hospitals, churches for
    cure but there was no solution out, so I was thinking how can I get a
    solution out so that i cannot loose my life, I lost everything I have my
    husband run away from me and also took my children along because of my
    sickness. One day I was in the river side thinking the next step to take
    if it is to jump into the river so that I can loose my life totally or
    just think where I can go to get solution. so a lady walk to me telling
    me why am I so sad and i open up all to him telling her my stories, she
    told me that she can help me out that’s the reason she normally come
    here to help people so that they can be cured because she was into this
    problem before, she introduce me to a doctor how cast spells for people
    and gave me he number and email so i called him and also email him.so i
    gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his
    Email address at greatakulasolutionhome@gmail.com
    , so after i have mailed him of helping get my disease cured, i respond
    to me fast as possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a
    truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be. So after
    all set has been done, he promise me that i will be healed but on a
    condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all his oracle said. I
    did all by accepting his oracle fact and only to see that the following
    week Great Akula mail me on my mail box that my work is successfully
    done with his powers, i was first shocked and later arise to be the
    happiest woman on earth after i have concluded my final test on the
    hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV- Negative. My papers for check
    are with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and
    power.With these i must to everyone who might seek for any help, either
    for HIV cure or much more to contact him now at these following email
    now,Email: greatakulasolutionhome@gmail.com
    ” sir thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must
    say for curing my disease, i owe you in return. Thanks and be blessed
    sir. or you can call him via his cell phone number on +2348074839242

  • Laura Zamora

    !!! How To Get Your BEST CURE TO YOUR HIV AND AID Immediately !!!

    I have been suffering hardship from HIV/AIDS since 7yrs now, and i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have another kids all because of my disease and now i have do all what a human like i and my husband can do just to get my disease healed, i have went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i melt a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by CLARA about how this powerful doctor help him get cured of the disease (HIV-AIDS) ” my fellow beloved” i firstly taught having a help from a African doctor was a wrong idea, but i think of these, will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save my life?” so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at (habelhomecenter@gmail.com), so after i have mailed him of helping get my disease cured, he respond to me fast as possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be. So after all set has been done, he promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all he said. I did all by accepting his Words fact and only to see that after some weeks of taking his herbal medicine i notice some changes in my body system and i went for check up the day he ask me to go for check up to confirm if the sickness was still there,to my greatest surprise i could not find any sickness in my body i was first shocked and later arise to be the happiest woman on earth after i have concluded my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV- Negative. My papers for check are with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and power. With these i must tell everyone who might seek for any help, either for HIV cure or much more to contact him now at these following email now, Email: (habelhomecenter@gmail.com) sir thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must say a big thanks for curing my disease, i owe you in return. Thanks and be blessed sir Natasha

  • Marian Hawkins

    Hello i am Marian Hawkins from Uk,

    All these post about spell casters are scammers and fake trying to collect money all in the name of HIV cure and when you contact them, they will be asking for your name, pictures, country, phone number and when you have given them all the information, they will be asking for money. I was once diagnosed as an HIV AIDS patience and i spent a lot of money going from one spell caster to another but they all scam and take my money away until i came in contact with this powerful one Dr. Ovia who helped me to cure my HIV AIDS by doing a healing spell and in 24 hours, as he said i went to hospital for test and according to the test done by the Medical doctor Frank it stated that i was cured.
    So viewers be wise and beware of fake spell caster, they are all over the internet. I will drop you the email of this powerful spell caster just in case you wish to contact him for help. droviasolutioncenter@gmail.com or you can call him through his mobile number +2347067610698………..

  • Marian Hawkins

    Hello i am Marian Hawkins from Uk,

    All these post about spell casters are scammers and fake trying to collect money all in the name of HIV cure and when you contact them, they will be asking for your name, pictures, country, phone number and when you have given them all the information, they will be asking for money. I was once diagnosed as an HIV AIDS patience and i spent a lot of money going from one spell caster to another but they all scam and take my money away until i came in contact with this powerful one Dr. Ovia who helped me to cure my HIV AIDS by doing a healing spell and in 24 hours, as he said i went to hospital for test and according to the test done by the Medical doctor Frank it stated that i was cured.
    So viewers be wise and beware of fake spell caster, they are all over the internet. I will drop you the email of this powerful spell caster just in case you wish to contact him for help. droviasolutioncenter@gmail.com or you can call him through his mobile number +2347067610698

  • Laura Zamora

    !!! How To Get Your BEST CURE TO YOUR HIV AND AID Immediately !!!

    My names Laura Zamora, I am from florida usa am here to give my testimony about a doctor who help me in my life. I was infected with HIV virus in the year of 2009,i went to many hospitals, churches for cure but there was no solution out, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that i cannot loose my life, I lost everything I have my husband run away from me and also took my children along because of my sickness. One day I was in the river side thinking the next step to take if it is to jump into the river so that I can loose my life totally or just think where I can go to get solution. so a lady walk to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to him telling her my stories, she told me that she can help me out that?s the reason she normally come here to help people so that they can be cured because she was into this problem before, she introduce me to a doctor how cast spells for people and gave me he number and email so i called him and also email him.so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at (habelhomecenter@gmail.com) , so after i have mailed him of helping get my disease cured, i respond to me fast as possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be. So after all set has been done, he promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all his oracle said. I did all by accepting his oracle fact and only to see that the following week Dr.Ben mail me on my mail box that my work is successfully done with his powers, i was first shocked and later arise to be the happiest woman on earth after i have concluded my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV- Negative. My papers for check are with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and power.With these i must to everyone who might seek for any help, either for HIV cure or much more to contact him now at these following email now,Email: (habelhomecenter@gmail.com) ” sir thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must say for curing my disease, i owe you in return. Thanks and be blessed sir. My name is Anabel James from UK and His Email address is: (habelhomecenter@gmail.com) or you can call him via his cell phone number on +2348133873774

  • John Park

    Good morning everyone, my name is Sandra from Pakistan, I have been suffering from
    HIV/Aids for over 4years now, and suddenly, i have spent all my money all to make sure
    i get healthy all day, but happily, last month January 12th 2013, I came in contact

    with a traditional doctor also known as a chief priest on a newspaper who is called Dr
    DRALABOKUN who has help much people to cure their aids disease, firstly i taught it was a
    joke until i contacted him ” ‘dralabokun@gmail.com ” and he said that if i am ready

    for this work, i told him yes, and he collected my details and told me that after he
    has finished consulting his oracle he will run back to me on when to go for a medical
    check up, i was unhealthy ling surprise. And truly last week Monday Dr alabokun called me

    to quickly go for a medical checkup, which I did, only to find out that I was not with…
    any HIV disease anymore, my friends and families who left me before run back to me. I
    now found out that God in Heaven is using this man to bless and heal us all, he is a

    great and powerful man, again I say to you sir, that God Almighty will uplift you and
    your great work you did for I and other people. Please i will sincerely advice all HIV
    patient to contact this great powerful man called Dralabokun for your solutions now at

    dralabokun@gmail.com he will help you on your HIV
    problems…..email:dralabokun@gmail.com or call doctor +2348071145063

  • stella

    I live in USA.This is a testimony i want to make.I was an HIV positive for 8 years taking anti retrovirus.As i was reading online some 5 months ago i saw a testimony on cure of HIV.I decided to give a try.Now as am telling you am very negative tested 4 times in 5 months after finishing me cure.The cure is a pure herbs the great dr send it to me through DHL.My cure took 1 day.Dear brothers and sisters if you are out there, please the cure is out and rush to have yours.If you are interested,email the researcher using dr.ukpoyanspellhome@gmail.com I will encourage every person who come across this mail to cure yourself if you are positive dr.ukpoyanspellhome@gmail.com
    THANK DR UKPOYAN

  • Henry Westwood

    I have been suffering hardship from HIV/AIDS since 7yrs now, and i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have another kids all because of my disease and now i have do all what a human like i and my husband can do just to get my disease healed, i have went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i melt a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by Desmond about how this powerful traditional doctor help him get cured of the disease (HIV-AIDS) ” my fellow beloved” i firstly taught having a help from a spiritual traditional healer was a wrong idea, but i think of these, will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save my life?” so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at dr.skhivhomefcure@gmail.com so after i have mailed him of helping get my disease cured, he respond to me fast as possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be. So after all set has been done, he promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all his oracle said. I did all by accepting his oracles fact and only to see that after some weeks of taking his herbal medicine i notice some changes in my body system and i went for check up the day he ask me to go for check up to confirm if the sickness was still there,to my greatest surprise i could not find any sickness in my body i was first shocked and later arise to be the happiest woman on earth after i have concluded my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV- Negative. My papers for check are with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and power. With these i must tell everyone who might seek for any help, either for HIV cure or much more to contact him now at these following email now, Email: dr.skhivhomefcure@gmail.com sir thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must say a big thanks for curing my disease, i owe you in return.and be blessed sir.

  • John Park

    Hello viewers all over the world I am Robert sandra, I want to testify of

    what DRALABOKUN do for me. i was having a very notorious and serious

    sickness called HIV i contacted these infection from my ex husband and was

    very in lost of hope i never believed i was going to be cured until i meant

    these great man called DRALABOKUN who God send to help me cure my sickness

    . just a few moment with these great man he cured my infection i want you

    to know that all hope is not lost until every thing is done if you also

    have these following infections contact these email DRALABOKUN@GMAIL.COM OR
    .,
    +2348071145063

    HIV/aids

    typhoid fever

    gonorrhea

    lancer fever.

    epilency.

    lung cancer.

    and also these man can also help you in giving you a very good help just

    give him a try and your problems will be solved just a contact with

    him.once again here is his email dralabokun@gmail.com. all call him

    +2348071145063 or thanks to dralabokun. Goodluck……….

  • LUIS CLARA

    i want to thank Dr OKUTA for

    the herbal HIV medicine he gave

    to me and my daughter, i was suffering from

    HIV when i gave birth to my

    daughter and that was how my daughter got

    the sickness indirect from me, but

    to God be the glory that i am heal with the

    herbal medicine that DR OKUTA

    gave to me when i contacted him. i want

    to use this medium to tell

    everyone that the solution to our sickness has

    come, so i will like you to contact

    this great healer on his email address: drokutaherbalmedicinehome@gmail.com with him all your pains will be gone, i

    am really happy today that i and my

    daughter are cured of HIV, we are

    now negative after the use of his

    medicine,my doctor confirm it.

    once more i say a big thank to

    you Dr OKUTA for healing hands upon my life and my daughter, i say may

    God continue to bless you abundantly and

    give you more power to keep

    helping those that want your help

    in their lives. email him now he is waiting

    to receive you drokutaherbalmedicinehome@gmail.com

    Or contact his number:+2348034962033

  • Anonymous

    I am so grateful to give this to the world, to see the wonders i have come across, the only man i have witness that have power to cure HIV since over 9years, i have been infected and i dont know what to do about my life because, i believe there is no cure i was just thinking that my life had ended because, every minute i fell sick, but i thank God for bringing this man to my life who helpd me out of my sorrow. i can remember 9years ago when i found that i was HIV positive, i spent all my money trying to get cure but i never believe there is cure becuase, i have tried all my best but now, iam so grateful that iam now negetive. i lost everything because of this virus, my family do not want to be with me again i was turned down and hopeless, but thank GOD for today i am happy to write and the great DR. ABEGBE the man that promised and never fails, this man promised me that i will be cured in 45mins, after he must have been done with my cure, and all go according to what he said and before that, he told me the veverything was done, he called me that he is done with my cure, i was so happy and i never believed him because, i was doubting him when i confirmed that it was true that i am cured, you can contact this man now through DR.ABEGBESPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM OR DR.ABEGBESPELLHOME@HOTMAIL.COM just call him for quick answer on his number +2348113017989

  • Anonymous

    I have a touching story to share with the people of my country. All male and female youths should beware of this sexually transmitted contagious disease named SYPHILIS. All parts of the world today, have had devastating tragedic experiences of many cases of this disease. Reportedly, about five million people in africa had lost their lives. Syphilis is a protracted illness and had spread to different people ofconsequently, she became sick of different diseases this led her to the hospital. On getting to the hospital, the doctor examined her and discover in her a different and an indiscernible disease which the girl never knew she had. She began to visit different hospitals for proper diagnosis, but this infectious disease began to spread profusely to all parts of the body. As time progresses, the body of the infected girl began to deteriorate, the genitals began to develop unpleasant odour malodorously, this disease was assumed untreatable. The girl and her family members were in total disarray as no relliable treatment was given to the disease. After two weeks of concerted effort, the whole family became devastated. All hope was lost, as the sufferer was not responding to treatment. She nearly lost her life but with the mercy of GOD, A doctor was invited from BAHRAIN who gave a good treatment to the disease and she became well. DR. ABEGBE Thanks for your magnanimity and you can contact him trhrough this DR.ABEGBESPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM OR DR.ABEGBESPELLHOME@HOTMAIL.COM just call him for quick answer on his number +2348113017989

  • Tiffany Devin

    Hello to every one out there, my name is Tiffany. I’m here to shear my unexpected miracle that has happen to me through the help of DR MARVEL. I was happily married and we had three kids, we lived together as one because we both loved each other but before I knew it, my husband started acting funny and cheating on me later on, he told me that he cannot continue with me so that was how he left me and my three kids without noting but there was noting i could do to stop him or bring him back to me. I work so had to pay the kids schools fee and other responsibility for good five years. I cry all day and night because I didn’t know what to do to have my husband back to me until this faithful day I read the post from one Miss Escobar testifying how the great spell caster helped her to get her ex back. I just wanted to try my luck because I never believe it will work but to my greatest surprise, am singing a new song i contacted the great spell caster and he told me not to worry because once he finish casting the spell, that I will get back my husband . The unbelievable happened on Sunday when I got a call and I was surprise to hear my husbands voice apologizing to me that he’s so sorry for his Wrong did and telling me he’s back home again and we are happily united again. wow!!! I really appreciate your good works great Dr.Marvel. I’ll always acknowledge your “FABULOUS WORKS” and there’s noting I could say than to tell the world about you. So if any one is out here seeing this post and you have similar issue like this, worry no more and contact this great spell caster that can help you. Dr.Marvel is available anytime you contact him..via email extremespellhome@hotmail.com or contact him directly on his website http://extremespellhome.webs.com. GOOD LUCK TO YOU.THIS IS HIS MOBILE NUMBER +2348106985072..

  • https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007936631809 Daniel Raso

    Hello, My name daniel raso, i want to give praise to Dr abiola who helped me to cure my HIV/AID disease, please help me to give thanks to him, he is a great man who God send from heaven to save people’s life, this man also save the life of my people who have HIV/AID, please thank this man for me, also if you have any type of problem you can also contact him to help you out on it, he is a powerful man, contact him at deadly.diseases.cure@hotmail.com

  • https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007936631809 Daniel Raso

    Hello, My name daniel raso, i want to give praise to Dr abiola who helped me to cure my HIV/AID disease, please help me to give thanks to him, he is a great man who God send from heaven to save people’s life, this man also save the life of my people who have HIV/AID, please thank this man for me, also if you have any type of problem you can also contact him to help you out on it, he is a powerful man, contact him at deadly.diseases.cure@hotmail.com

    ..

  • Nathalie Beniot

    I am Nathalie Beniot from Germany, I can’t stop thanking DR OVIA for this Great thing that he has just done in my life, I am so so greatful to him, i was suffering from HIV seizures and kidney failure when i contacted DR OVIA after reading the wonderful testimony that people has been sharing about him, when i contacted him, he assure me that he will cure me with his herbal medicine and now he really did so, and i am now completely cured from my HIV seizures and kidney failure. What will i say rather than thanking him for rescue my life, Anybody Reading this wonderful testimony, should please contact DR OVIA if you have any problem, here is his email: droviasolutioncenter@gmail.com or droviasolutioncenter@yahoo.com you can call him +2347067610698.. His herbal medicine is fast in active and powerful once i used it, in three days, i was cured again.

  • Nathalie Beniot

    I am Nathalie Beniot from Germany, I can’t stop thanking DR OVIA for this Great thing that he has just done in my life, I am so so greatful to him, i was suffering from HIV seizures and kidney failure when i contacted DR OVIA after reading the wonderful testimony that people has been sharing about him, when i contacted him, he assure me that he will cure me with his herbal medicine and now he really did so, and i am now completely cured from my HIV seizures and kidney failure. What will i say rather than thanking him for rescue my life, Anybody Reading this wonderful testimony, should please contact DR OVIA if you have any problem, here is his email: droviasolutioncenter@gmail.com or droviasolutioncenter@yahoo.com you can call him +2347067610698.. His herbal medicine is fast in active and powerful once i used it, in three days, i was cured again…….

  • Martins Lanaya

    Hello my good friends please do not see this strange cause it my life story about my healing, i was having HIV for good 6yrs. Things were not working fine for me due to my health status i know longer have friends know lover it even takes time before my family co-operate with me due to this i tried all possible means i can to get this devilish sickness out of my body i went to hospitals hierarchies and other heath organization but all remains the same still yet i never gave up cos i was not born with this illness so i decided to take it over to the internet to see if i could get remedy, on my search i saw a testimony of a woman, she said she was also having a terrible sickness for over 3yrs but now she is healed i was surprise at first when i saw her test so she wrote a name dr EHIAGHE and also gave his email id so i mailed them which is (ehiaghespellhome@gmail.com) i told them about my problem and after the processes he told me that am healed but i never believed he told me to go and confirm it from the hospital were i have been taking treatment still i never believed also although he gave me evidence that the sickness was gone.
    Finally i decided to go for check up and to my surprise my doctor said the sickness was know longer there with thought of joy i started shearing tears.
    My friends today am now married bless with 2kids, so if you have any sickness such as cancer, hiv,bring your ex back, kindly email (ehiaghespellhome@gmail.com) sir i will forever remain in you debt.
    Thank you sir am grateful.

  • mark Rose

    I want to give a big thanks to a great spell caster called Dr abolo brought back my joy, by bringing back my ex lover back to me after many months of breakup and loneliness. With this i am convinced that you are sent to this word to rescue people from heartbreak and also the solution to every relationship problem. for those of you out there who have one relationship problem or the other why not contact Dr abolo on his email abolospell@hotmail.com or better still call his cell phone on +2347052534659. that is the best place you can solve all your problems.

    Rose

    from u.s.a.

  • Emma Jurgens

    • MY HIV DISEASE WAS CURED BY DR NICE, WITH HIS HERBAL HEALING SPELL/ (drniceharbelhealinghome@gmail.com).DR NICE is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, I have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, I always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day I was just browsing on the internet when I come across a great post of! Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime I really wonder why people called him DR NICE I never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing I will never forget that anyone who contacted him is! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so I was amazed all the time I heard that from him, so I did all things only to see that at the very day which he said I will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and I becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so I went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said I am HIV negative, I am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr NICE gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at :drniceharbelhealinghome@gmail.com

  • kenny houstin

    My Name is kenny houstin..I never believed in Love Spells or Magics until I met this special spell caster when i contact this man called OGUDU. Execute some business..He is really powerful..My wife divorce me with no reason for almost 4 years and i tried all i could to have her back cos i really love her so much but all my effort did not work out.. we met at our early age at the college and we both have feelings for each other and we got married happily for 5 years with no kid and she woke up one morning and she told me she’s going on a divorce..i thought it was a joke and when she came back from work she tender to me a divorce letter and she packed all her loads from my house..i ran mad and i tried all i could to have her back but all did not work out..i was lonely for almost 4 years…So when i told the spell caster what happened he said he will help me and he asked for her full name and her picture..i gave him that..At first i was skeptical but i gave it a try cos have tried so many spell casters and there is no solution…so when he finished with the readings,he got back to me that she’s with a man and that man is the reason why she left me…The spell caster said he will help me with a spell that will surely bring her back.but i never believe all this…he told me i will see a positive result within 3 days..3 days later,she called me herself and came to me apologizing and she told me she will come back to me..I cant believe this,it was like a dream cos i never believe this will work out after trying many spell casters and there is no solution..The spell caster is so powerful and after that he helped me with a pregnancy spell and my wife got pregnant a month later..we are now happy been together again and with lovely kid..This spell caster has really changed my life and i will forever thankful to him..he has helped many friends too with similar problem too and they are happy and thankful to him..This man is indeed the most powerful spell caster have ever experienced in life..Am Posting this to the Forum in case there is anyone who has similar problem and still looking for a way out..you can reach him here:ogudumagictemple@gmail.com … CONTACT THIS GREAT AND POWERFUL SPELL CASTER CALLED OGUDU MAGIC TEMPLE … HIS EMAIL ADDRESS IS :o gudumagictemple@gmail.com… CONTACT HIM NOW AND BE FAST ABOUT IT SO HE CAN ALSO ATTEND TO YOU BECAUSE THE EARLIER YOU CONTACT HIM NOW THE BETTER FOR YOU TO GET QUICK SOLUTION TO ALL YOUR PROBLEMS…

  • Taylor Borg

    My name is Taylor Borg,All thanks goes to Dr.Trust for saving my marriage from toning apart.i feel so grateful and only have good words about a powerful spell caster named Dr.Trust who helped me bring back my wife. We had been apart for 4 months, at first I was thinking if I was doing the right thing by contacting a spell caster, but I so much love my wife and won’t give her up for anything in this world. I decided to contact Dr.Trust through his mail address I found on several testifiers messages online,and I told him about my situation, he laughed and told me my wife will be back to me in the next 48 hours. I felt it wasn’t going to happen at first until my wife called me and was so eager to have me back more than anything on earth.. Now we are together and she cant do without me,and both of us are happy. I feel so happy sharing this testimony because there was no negative act attached to his work. His work was smooth and fast. Thanks to Dr.Trust for bringing back happiness to my life. I swear with my life that Dr.Trust is a man to trust and take your problems to. You can contact him on his e-mail if you really truly want your love back. dr.(ULTIMATESPELLCAST@GMAIL.COM OT ULTIMATESPELLCAST@YAHOO.COM TEL: +2348156885231)

  • Taylor Borg

    My name is Taylor Borg,All thanks goes to Dr.Trust for saving my marriage from toning apart.i feel so grateful and only have good words about a powerful spell caster named Dr.Trust who helped me bring back my wife. We had been apart for 4 months, at first I was thinking if I was doing the right thing by contacting a spell caster, but I so much love my wife and won’t give her up for anything in this world. I decided to contact Dr.Trust through his mail address I found on several testifiers messages online,and I told him about my situation, he laughed and told me my wife will be back to me in the next 48 hours. I felt it wasn’t going to happen at first until my wife called me and was so eager to have me back more than anything on earth.. Now we are together and she cant do without me,and both of us are happy. I feel so happy sharing this testimony because there was no negative act attached to his work. His work was smooth and fast. Thanks to Dr.Trust for bringing back happiness to my life. I swear with my life that Dr.Trust is a man to trust and take your problems to. You can contact him on his e-mail if you really truly want your love back. dr.(ULTIMATESPELLCAST@GMAIL.COM OT ULTIMATESPELLCAST@YAHOO.COM TEL: +2348156885231) …

  • ande12

    Hello,
    I was diagnosed of this HIV deadly disease a friend of mine introduce Dr fadeyi to me and I actually did contact him after he has prepare what he said he will do and he sent it to me and I used it according to his prescription after one week I went to the hospital to check my status again because I was feeling differently from the way I used when I was tested POSITIVE to my greatest surprise the status was NEGATIVE the medical doctors there was surprise and I have to tell the whole world about this if you are still having this similar problem I recommend you to Dr Fadeyi for you here is his email address: doctorfadeyitempleofspell@gmail.com you can call him any time on +2348109468820

    ANDERSON MORRISON

  • Morgan Clara

    GREETINGS………………………

    My name is Clara Morgan
    from united states, i am here to thank DR ALUTA the powerful spell
    caster that rescue me from HIV AIDS. I was diagnosed of this disease in
    the year 2012, and because of this, i was very unhappy with my life, and
    i went into research on how i can get cured, i contacted alot of spell
    casters and none of them could help me rather than scammed me and took
    away my money without helping me. All this period of my life, i was sad
    and unhappy so one day as i was in the internet a decided to sign in a
    friend guestbook, only for me to see was a testimony of a lady on how
    she was helped by DR ALUTA, so i was confused to contact him at the
    moment because i didn’t want to be scammed again but after one week, i
    decided to contact him, so when i contacted him, he assure me that he
    will help me and i told him that many spell casters has also told me
    this but they all scammed me, he told me not to worry that he is going
    to help me, So i believe in him because all i wanted was to be cured, so
    he prepared a healing spell for me and told me to wait for just 24
    hours, after 24 hours, i went to the hospital for test and to me
    happiness the test stated that i was cured from the disease.. This
    gladdens my heart and everybody in the hospital was surprised even the
    Medical Doctor, So viewers DR ALUTA is a God Gifted man and can help you
    to cure all types of sickness like HIV AIDS, CANCER, PILE, KIDNEY
    PROBLEM, SYPHILIS, DIABETES and lot’s more. You can contact him through
    his email on (dralutaherbalcurecenter@gmail.com) . For more details you
    can reach me on my ID: morganclara21@gmail.com or you can visit my blog:
    https://www.blogger.com/blogger.g?blogID=4024563495506035706#editor/target=post;postID=6626383660248768755

  • ande12

    Hello,
    I was diagnosed of this HIV deadly disease a friend of mine introduce Dr fadeyi to me and I actually did contact him after he has prepare what he said he will do and he sent it to me and I used it according to his prescription after one week I went to the hospital to check my status again because I was feeling differently from the way I used when I was tested POSITIVE to my greatest surprise the status was NEGATIVE the medical doctors there was surprise and I have to tell the whole world about this if you are still having this similar problem I recommend you to Dr Fadeyi for you here is his email address: doctorfadeyitempleofspell@gmail.com you can call him any time on +2348109468820

    ANDERSON MORRISON

    .

  • Helen Tolbert

    Dr. Ariba God will continue to bless you more
    abundantly, for the good works you are doing in peoples life, I will keep on
    writng and posting testimonies about you on the Internet, I’m Helen Tolbert, I
    was a HIV patient, I saw a blog on how Dr. Ariba cured someone, I contacted him
    and also got my healing, kindly email him now on dr.aribaspelltemple@outlook.com Or draribaspelltemple@gmail.com….

  • Helen Tolbert

    Dr. Ariba God will continue to bless you more
    abundantly, for the good works you are doing in peoples life, I will keep on
    writng and posting testimonies about you on the Internet, I’m Helen Tolbert, I
    was a HIV patient, I saw a blog on how Dr. Ariba cured someone, I contacted him
    and also got my healing, kindly email him now on dr.aribaspelltemple@outlook.com Or draribaspelltemple@gmail.com.

  • Rosemary

    I want to share this wonderful testimony to the people who are in the same problem that i was before i meant Great Priest Essyewa . i was living with HIV for the past two years, just last month as i was browsing on the internet about this deadly disease, i saw a testimony of somebody called Flora, testifying of how she was cured from HIV by Great Priest Essyewa and i decided to also email this man and tell him about my problem and as i did that, he told me to send him some of my personal details which i did and then he told me to wait for one week. After one week he told me to go for another HIV test, which i did and to my greatest suppress i was confirmed negative. all thanks be to Great Priest Essyewa and if you know that you are in this same problem email him now on greatpriestessyewa@gmail.com or call his phone number +2347062157914 and i strongly believe that he will help you just as he did mine. wish you good luck.

  • Jeferson

    My wife has been suffering from thyroid cancer which was confirmed to be stage four, the doctor told me there was little he could do since she wasn’t responding to treatment but a friend of mine came to our rescue by ordering this hemp oil from RICK which he said has been helping some patient fight against cancer of various types so we decided to give it a chance, so far my wife is improving perfectly very well and presently she can walk around the house all by herself. I felt its necessary i let others who are suffering from this acute disease that once you have a good hemp oil it can really give one a sound second chance of living. by chance if you happen to be in need of this hemp oil you can contact RICK who supplied I and my wife with this email: ricksimpsonhempfoundation@gmail.com

  • http://inlpcenter.org/i-hate-my-husband/ thank you

    Greetings to every body that is reading this testimony.

    Me and my boyfriend were seriousely in love for six years and we were planning to get married but one day he came to my house and told me he was no longer interested in our relationship simply because he was dating another rich lady who promise to buy him a car and to sponsor their wedding. And i suffer heartbreak for seven months and i was not tired of loving him.so i take a bold step by contacting a spell caster who help me bring my ex boyfriend back. he is powerful and great his contact is Adugutempleofsolution@gmail.com you can also contact him for help because i know dr Adugu will help you to solve your problem,My name is Jonathan Arianna

  • John M Holt

    i am here so the world will know there is still a real spell
    caster whose interest is seeing people happy and spiritually free from any
    oppression from the wicked. I will leave his email address so you can contact
    him and explain you ordeal to him. Meet him
    on his email address at odumaspiratualtemplehouse@gmail.com You can also
    contact him by phone his number is +2347055413648

  • Dr paul

    Get HIV cure now contact Dr Paul lovethlovespell@yahoo.com or call him +2348071634974

  • John M Holt

    Dr Oduma is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Nicole! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Papa Oduma, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr Oduma gave to me from the help of his ancient herbs if you have any question for me concerning all i have said email me at:(holt06079@gmail.com) But if you feel like contacting Dr Oduma at once you can email him now for your own healing too at: (odumaspiratualtemplehouse@gmail.com) or call his phone number which is +2347055413648 for direct contact good luck i am john holt…

  • Henry Nancy

    I am here to give my testimony about a doctor who help me in my life. I was infected with HIV virus in the 2010,i went to many hospitals,churches for cure but there was no solution out, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that i cannot loose my life, I lost everything I have my husband run away from me and also took my children along because of my sickness. One day I was in the river side thinking the next step to take if it is to jump into the river so that I can loose my life totally or just think where I can go to get solution. so a lady walk to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to him telling her my stories, she told me that she can help me out that’s the reason she normally come here to help people so that thy can be cured because she was into this problem before, she introduce me to a doctor who cast spells on people and gave me he number and email so i called him and also email him. He told me all the things I need to provide and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening he called me and told me that i should go for an HIV test and which i did as he told me and the result was negative. so if you are also heart brokened and also need a help you can also email him at LAVENDERLOVESPELL@YAHOO.COM, or call him on his cell phone number on :+2347053977842

  • castellie

    my name is Lisa castellie from USA.DR.Ada is the only Dr who could ever get your HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Michelle! who truly testify and said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Dr.Ada, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 2 days after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing DR.Ada gave to me from the ancient part Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: dr.adahivaidscure233@gmail.com, or call him on his cell phone number on :+2348117640718.

  • Rose Lemoine

    i will thank Mrs Sonia for letting the world knows the powerful woman that help her from AIDS disease. This was what i have all my life been waiting for since i was infected by HIV last 6 months. I always spend money for drugs always but still yet my weight becomes poorer and my joint always getting painful and inching all day. But when i met this comment last 3 days, i quickly contacted Madam loveth the Traditional helper. she is from the western part of Africa, i didn’t spend much as i spent for drugs each day, and i for the fact truly reason this because my life was already as take by this disease called AIDS. Truly, when it was 9:00 clock on Monday this week she called me that his oracle urgently required some few life items to enable the disease wipe out successfully, then i was asked to send down 200 usd ($). Which i did. He truly bought the items and surprisingly, yesterday afternoon Madam loveth called me that my work has been finally done and it work out well. I was glad and she told me to rush down to my hospital for checkup. Which i really did, my brothers and sisters i went down crying because no one has ever done this to a person in life. Madam loveth truly healed me. I was crying it was a dream to my eyes when the doctor said to me that I am HIV NEGATIVE. I am now a free born in life, am now like other people who now think things like human. For these days and forever, i will accept Madam loveth as my mother and my healer and helper. She is a great woman. Thank you ma. I know i cant reward you. But my God in heaven can. Thank you ma once again. Email her now for your problem solve at:( Madamlovethhomeofcure@outlook.com )

    Regards.

  • Mayor Hogan

    Hi, I work in a communication company I want to share my testimony to the world, my name is williams clara, i am from united kingdom in Belfast north Ireland, I was a stripper in a club I got effected with HIV due to the nature of my job, In April 15 2013 i was tested positive to HIV, This is not design to convince you but its just a personal health experience . I never taught doctor NATHAN could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing herb spell, i have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i came across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of this great powerful healing spell doctor ,I wonder why he is called the great papa NATHAN, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and so i did all the things he asked me to do,He ask me to buy some herbs and which I did for my cure,only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing doctor NATHAN gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too on his email:dr.oyalospellhome@hotmail.com

  • Kelly Paul

    I am here to give my testimony about a doctor who help me in my life. I was infected with HIV virus in the 2010, i went to many hospitals, churches for cure but there was no solution out, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that i cannot loose my life, I lost everything I have my husband run away from me and also took my children along because of my sickness. One day I was in the river side thinking the next step to take if it is to jump into the river so that I can loose my life totally or just think where I can go to get solution. so a lady walk to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to him telling her my stories, she told me that she can help me out that’s the reason she normally come here to help people so that thy can be cured because she was into this problem before, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HIV and gave me his email, so i email him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks i went to the hospital for HIV test and the result was NEGATIVE. so if you are also heart broken and also need a help, you can also email him at ogboduherbalhivcure@gmail.com

  • Kelly Paul

    .I am here to give my testimony about a doctor who help me in my life. I was infected with HIV virus in the 2010, i went to many hospitals, churches for cure but there was no solution out, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that i cannot loose my life, I lost everything I have my husband run away from me and also took my children along because of my sickness. One day I was in the river side thinking the next step to take if it is to jump into the river so that I can loose my life totally or just think where I can go to get solution. so a lady walk to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to him telling her my stories, she told me that she can help me out that’s the reason she normally come here to help people so that thy can be cured because she was into this problem before, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HIV and gave me his email, so i email him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks i went to the hospital for HIV test and the result was NEGATIVE. so if you are also heart broken and also need a help, you can also email him at ogboduherbalhivcure@gmail.com

  • Marla Thomaz

    I am so so happy today, I have been suffering from HIV for the past 3years now, i have spent a lot getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, i have tried all means in life to become HIV negative , but there was no answer until i decided to try herbal solution and i found Great Dr. BULUKONA in an online research i contacted him and after his powerful intervention I’m so glad that i am now HIV Negative, i am very very happy, thank you Great Dr. BULUKONA for helping my life come back newly again without any form of crisis, i promise to tell your name and good deeds to the whole world. Kindly contact him for cure regarding, HIV, Herpes, Cancer and other disease. Email: bulukonasolutiontemple @outlook. com ,Website: bulukonasolutiontemple .webs. com, call or text +2347068047006 .,..

  • oje eghonghon

    Hello everybody my name is miss Sarah, i never believed that spell and herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never thought that this will work, i have spent a lot getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i read about this great man called Dr Oje who is well known for his, HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him on his email address( drojelumeseherbalhome@gmail.co m) which was dropped by the person, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepared the herbs cure for me, and sent them to me with instructions on how to take it, on the 7th day, he told me to go to the hospital for a checkup, and i went, surprisingly after the test the hospital doctor confirmed me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospitals and was also confirmed HIV negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV positive which i met on a hospital some three years back to the Dr, and after the herbal cure treatment she was also confirmed negative . He also have the herb to cure cancers, infertility and any other disease, please i want everyone with this viruses to be free, that is why i am dropping his email address, drojelumeseherbalhome@gmail.com or call him +2347035302579 do contact him now he is a great man and he has helped me. the government is also interested in this DR for his supernatural and miraculous works, thank you Dr Oje for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work.

  • Mr Nelson Mac

    WOW.WOW.WOW…After four months DR BELLO cured me from hepatitis b,after my testimony at the church, a member of my church ask for DR BELLO EMAIL ADDRESS.that she was diagnosed with herpes HSV-2 that she need a cure so i gave her the email address : ADEYEMIBELLO1990@GMAIL.COM OR CALL +2348107996445, so she contacted DR BELLO again,so she followed the process ,purchased the herbal medicine and the herbal medicine was sent to her ,after two weeks,she went to see her family doctor for check up,then the doctor confirm that she is negative now .wow wow wow ,doctor BELLO is a great herbalist ,he has confirm 3 patients now that i know of ,pls dont neglect this post is real ,and true …

  • Lami Wilson

    I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulate all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Hepatitis B and Cancer) by this Man Dr OZI and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr. OZI telling him about my (HERPES Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr assured me that i have cured,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can email Dr. OZI on droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com sir i am indeed grateful for the help i will forever recommend you to my friends!!! with your lovely Email Address droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com or you can also whatsapp him on this number +2348060858046

  • Ciaran Sheridan

    We are Ireland based major/Direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, POF, MTN, Bonds and CDs and this financial instruments are specifically for lease and sale.We are one of the leading Financial instrument providers with offices all over Europe.
    we always deliver on time and precision as Set forth in the agreement. You are at liberty to engage our leased facilities into trade programs, project financing, Credit line enhancement, Corporate Loans (Business Start-up Loans or Business Expansion Loans), Equipment Procurement Loans (Industrial Equipment, Air crafts, Ships, etc.) as well as other financial instruments issued from AAA Rated bank such as HSBC Bank Hong Kong, HSBC Bank London, Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt, Barclays Bank , Standard Chartered Bank and others on lease at the lowest available rates depending on the face value of the instrument needed, Our Terms and Conditions are reasonable.
    DESCRIPTION OF INSTRUMENTS:
    1. Instrument: Bank Guarantee (BG)/SBLC (Appendix A)
    2. Total Face Value: 10M MIN to 50B MAX USD or Euro
    3. Issuing Bank: HSBC, Deutsche Bank Frankfurt, UBS or any Top 25 .
    4. Age: One Year, One Day
    5. Leasing Price: 4+ 1%
    6. Sale Price: 32+2%
    7. Delivery by SWIFT .
    8. Payment: MT103-23
    9. Hard Copy: Bonded Courier within 7 banking days.
    If you have need for Corporate loans, International project funding, etc. or if you have a client that requires funding for his project or business, We are also affiliated with lenders who specialize on funding against financial instruments, such as BG, SBLC, POF or MTN, we fund 100% of the face value of the financial instrument.
    Inquiries from agents/ brokers/ intermediaries are also welcomed; do get back to us if you are interested in any of our services and for quality service.
    Name : Ciaran Sheridan
    E-mail : ciaransheridan453@gmail.com
    Skype id : ciaransheridan453@gmail.com

  • joy

    God bless Dr omohan for curing my HIV with his healing spell, i do not have much to say but with all my life i will for ever be grateful to him and God Almighty for using Dr omohan to reach me when i thought it was all over, today i am happy with my two kids and my husband after the medical doctor have confirmed my HIV status Negative,i have never in my life believed that HIV could be cured by Dr omohan healing spell. so i want to use this means to reach other persons who have this disease by testifying the power of Dr omohan that all hope is not lost yet, try and contact him by any means for any kind of disease with his email (dromohanherbalmedicine Whatsapp number is +2349030313722

  • Donald Maria

    Hi every body on this site, I want to give a testimony about my HIV virus that was cured by a large herbalist caster. for the pass 4 years ago i was been down with HIV and it was killing me inside my body . I never think that I will live again and I am very grateful to this great man named High Priest Dr. ODUDU herbalist of HIV AIDS who cured me last 4 weeks. I was in great pain so I told one of my best friend; she told me that there is a big spell caster that can cure my HIV. I asked her if she had his email, she gave me his email and email him,. He spoke to me and make the necessary rituals and send me a medication and he told me that after two weeks i should go for a test and I did, when the doctor told me that I am now HIV negative, I could not believe myself, I went to see another doctor the result was still the same, I was human on the planet earth again, so I emailed and thanked him. Please, if you are having a similar problem please visit / contact him email (oduduhealinghomespell@gmail.com) or (oduduhealinghomespell@yahoo.com) or add him on whatsapp with this number (+2348169616855).
    please my dear brother and sister, do not hide your secrete pain or sickness if you love the life you are living

  • clement edmond

    My people Join me as i share the wonderful work of Dr EKADOLA how he cured my HIV AIDS Disease, that almost took my life, i have lived with this disease and did all i could be cured but no way.i have been searching out on a cure to terminate my HIV AIDS and on my search i found Dr EKIADOLA help on the lives of many people . and after i wrote to him on how to get a cure, he directed me on the steps and he prepared my herbal medicine and after he sent it to me that after using it, i will be cured, and that was how he sent me my medicine and after using it for some days i was found negative by my test result. why not contact him today on his email: ekiadolaherbalhome@gmail.com and he can still cure..HERPES,HEPATITIS B,CANCER,DIABETICS, his email via ekiadolaherbalhome whatsapp number +2349057915075 or call him on +2348139323526 ….

    • billy joy

      There is no cure just scammers from Nigeria

      • Citizen Public

        Nice one Billy !! You’ve made my day !!

      • Terri Jolly

        I disagreed to that Billy….i am a living testimony, i was cured .

        • billy joy

          Ok is the person that you say cured you from Nigeria how much did it cost you for your cure and what is the person’s email that cured you . I’m getting sick of people scamming out of money

        • billy joy

          Show me proof then .and what country are you in

  • Essexvale

    I’m puzzled as to why the disqus moderator has allowed the massive scam in the form of “testimonies” that sing praises of doctors with names that appear to be Nigerian, which appear below. If my memory serves me well; the poster(s) of these “testimonies” is/are violating a piece of legislation that deals with trade and competition issues.

  • lisaclinton20017

    PST;WILLIAMS OKODUDU has new Email Address;AWESOMEHEALINGPOWER@GMAIL.COM.. The man that has healed the blind ,Sick, cripple, deaf and the frustrating once using Anointing Oil and Holy Water .Your Healing is presently here, experience the power of Spiritual Healing and Touch by pastor WILLIAMS OKODUDU .He has healed Thousand of people irrespective of the illnesses. Sickness are numerous to mention, Such as HIV, HERPES, HPV, Diabetes, Asthma Infertility, Kidney Stone,Hepatitis, Syphilis and many more to be Viz.I Remain Linda Barnett Carlton, from USA[NY- NEW YORK ] Contact Pastor WILLIAMS today and experience Supernatural Healing and turn around @ AWESOMEHEALINGPOWER@GMAIL.COM . Your faith will heal you ,Believed the most High .Here Is your Miracle Healing ,and Your End Solution Is Now ….Remain Blissful