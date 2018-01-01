EDITORIAL COMMENT: Let us all build the economy in 2018

The year 2018 is very promising for Zimbabwe which has witnessed positive changes during the past two months.

On November 24, Zimbabwe opened a new chapter following the swearing in of Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa as the new President of Zimbabwe.

Cde Mnangagwa took over from Cde Robert Mugabe who resigned after 37 years in office.

The focus for 2018 should be to build on the many positives witnessed during the past two months so that we make Zimbabwe work again.

We should take advantage of the fact that the new political dispensation has the support of many international organisations and individual countries. The African Union, the European Union, Sadc and countries such as China and Britain have said they are ready to work with the new leadership in improving the people’s welfare.

It is therefore incumbent upon each and every Zimbabwean to play his or her role in growing the economy and making Zimbabwe a better place to live.

Zimbabwe is endowed with both natural resources and human skills that are sought after the world over and what is needed is just commitment and shared vision.

Cde Mnangagwa has said the ruling party Zanu-PF’s thrust now is on addressing developmental and economic issues as opposed to just politicking. He said the party was focusing more on productivity as it moved away from too much politicking.

Cde Mnangagwa said the party would now concern itself with bread and butter issues that affect the people. “The party at all levels must give due attention to the developmental and economic issues within their wards, districts and provinces,” said Cde Mnangagwa.

The President said party leaders should be true servants of the people and should therefore be moved by matters that affect the people. What is encouraging is that in less than two months that the new Government has been in office, there have been positive changes across the country. In Gweru, one of the city’s big companies, ZimAlloys has resumed production while indications are that Zimasco in Kwekwe will soon be back to full production.

Moves to recapitalise the Cold Storage Company in Bulawayo and the National Railways of Zimbabwe are at advanced stages. A lot is being done to revive industries in our different towns and cities and this should be accelerated this year.

Government Ministers, we want to believe, have already come up with priority projects that have visible impact on the ground as directed by President Mnangagwa. We want to once again call on each and every Zimbabwean to this year double efforts to turnaround the economy.