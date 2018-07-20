EDITORIAL COMMENT: Let’s maintain peace during and after elections

Zimbabwe which is only ten days away from the July 30 harmonised elections is enjoying a very peaceful environment which has allowed leaders of different political parties to criss-cross the country campaigning. This is a confirmation that the different political parties and the electorate have taken heed of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call for peaceful elections.

Cde Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to maintain peace before, during and after the elections. To affirm their commitment to peaceful elections, all the 23 presidential aspirants in March signed a high level peace pledge committing themselves and their political parties to peaceful campaigns ahead of the polls. The pledge, which is the first of its kind in the history of elections in Zimbabwe, was facilitated by the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC).

Addressing the presidential candidates at the signing ceremony, NPRC chairperson, retired Justice Sello Nare said it was incumbent upon all Zimbabweans to work together for the development of the country. “Today marks an important step in our nation as all of us come together to collaborate in our efforts to contribute to sustainable peace and development,” he said.

Retired Justice Nare said peaceful elections are a key ingredient for long term peace and development in the country and his commission had a key role in contributing towards this goal. A number of organisations have predicted peaceful elections and the situation obtaining on the ground is attesting to this.

Leaders of different political parties have said they are moving freely to different corners of the country to canvass for votes because of the prevailing peace.

A recent survey conducted by a Pan African think tank, Leaders for Africa Network, also confirmed the prevailing peace and predicted that the 2018 harmonised elections will be very peaceful. Most of those interviewed during the survey said they had not witnessed any inter-party violence.

The leaders for Africa Network said the feedback indicates a prevalence of peace as a result of growing political tolerance in the country. “This might also serve to highlight that there is no coercion being used to influence the voting process to favour any political party,’’ said Leaders for Africa Network.

On Wednesday, Chiefs from across the country elected leaders to the Chiefs’ Council ahead of the July elections. Chief Charumbira who was retained as the president of the Chiefs’ Council implored political parties to emulate traditional leaders who conducted their elections in a peaceful and organised way.

“Political parties should take a leaf from us,” said Chief Charumbira.

We want to once again implore Zimbabweans to maintain the prevailing peace even after the elections so that the country can focus on development.

Elections, as we have said before, are just a contest where individuals win because of what they are offering the electorate.

The winners and losers should therefore soon after the elections, join hands to build our country so that we bequeath to future generations a prosperous Zimbabwe.