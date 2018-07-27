EDITORIAL COMMENT: MDC Alliance must be prepared to accept any poll outcome

ZIMBABWE goes to the polls on Monday in an election pitting 23 presidential candidates and their parties in what has been described as one of the most contested plebiscites since independence. The polls come against the backdrop of far reaching reforms implemented by the Government to ensure a credible outcome.

The playing field has been levelled with political actors going about their business unhindered since the start of the campaign. It has been a refreshing change from the past where violence preceded every election. The atmosphere in the country has been described as conducive for the holding of free and fair elections by the record number of observer missions from the European Union, Sadc, African Union and Commonwealth that have been on the ground since the beginning of preparations for the polls.

Diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe have also given the country the thumbs up in as far as election preparation is concerned. Some have even gone as far as describing the atmosphere as “too free” to the extent that some political actors are taking advantage of the situation to stretch the patience of the authorities. The ruling Zanu-PF party has also expressed misgivings about the conduct of some parties which are abusing the freedoms prevailing in the country to incite anarchy and foment chaos.

While the opening up of the political space has been hailed by the majority of Zimbabweans as a step in the right direction, the behaviour of some parties is worrying as it points to abuse of political freedoms ushered in by the new dispensation. The Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa has threatened to “shut down” the country and cause chaos if his party loses Monday’s election.

The Alliance has backtracked on its plans to picket outside the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission offices in Harare to protest the electoral management body’s decision not to give in to its demands but has now vowed not to accept an electoral outcome that does not favour it.

Addressing journalists in the capital on Wednesday, Mr Chamisa was adamant that they had already “won” the election and would not accept defeat. This is rather unfortunate as it gives the impression that he is preparing his party and supporters for inevitable defeat. President Mnangagwa has said the law will be applied firmly on elements bent on inciting anarchy in this election as authorities are committed to delivering a peaceful and credible poll.

The President said while his administration tolerates divergent views, it will not allow abuse of political freedoms that have flourished in the pre-election period.

“If anyone causes anarchy, the rule of law will prevail. We will not allow chaos in our country. We want peace. All those that are contesting are encouraged to contest in peace because we want law and order in our country. People should be allowed to do what they want while respecting others and respecting peace,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said although political parties had freedom to canvass for the people’s vote around the country, they should not abuse democratic space by stocking flames of lawlessness. “We accept that people have divergent views. People should not be attacked or abused because they differ with you. No, we cannot all think the same,” he said.

“We now have a certain party that says it wants to shut down Harare and to shut down the country. God forbid! We have asked ourselves what this small party intends to do and how it intends to do it and on what grounds. Kana wangova mukaka wawadya, ingodya mukaka wako ugute zvakanaka.

“We are preaching peace and we are saying everyone, including this small party, has the freedom to go around the country to woo the people’s vote. No-one will stop any party from asking the people to vote for them. They are free to do so because we have created a democratic space to allow every party to go to the people and campaign freely but they should do so freely. We do not have a problem with those who say peace is OK.”

We agree with the President that perpetrators of violence should be dealt with in terms of the law. We urge the MDC Alliance to desist from inflammatory and alarmist utterances but instead focus on campaigning for the polls in a peaceful manner. No one deserves to die in the name of politics and Mr Chamisa and his alliance partners should be responsible and stop stoking flames of lawlessness and anarchy in the country.

Unbridled ambition has been the bane of many a politician and the youthful MDC Alliance leader should be wary of biting more than he can chew. Zimbabweans will not watch idly while he crashes and burns their country in the name of protest. We have come thus far in a peaceful and calm manner.

Let’s maintain this spirit until Monday and be prepared to accept any poll outcome.