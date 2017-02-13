EDITORIAL COMMENT: Members of the public must assist police in fight against crime

Police have deployed undercover police officers countrywide to arrest corrupt police officers manning roadblocks. Some of the police officers pose as ordinary commuters in order to monitor police officers’ behaviour at roadblocks. The investigating officers check on officers who use excessive force such as unnecessarily detaining motorists on roadsides.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the police move was in response to complaints received from motorists. She said officers who ill-treated motorists at roadblocks were being arrested and charged with either use of excessive power or criminal abuse of office.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba however said police were not just arresting offending officers but were also training officers on modern customer care methods, especially how to handle motorists at roadblocks.

She said under the new system, all complaints against the police are filed in her office and then she refers them to the Internal Investigations Department. Snr Asst Comm Charamba said the police were determined to rid the force of corruption hence all senior officers had been directed to deal with corruption whenever it crops up in their departments.

She said failure by senior officers to act on corruption attracts punitive action. Snr Asst Comm Charamba said police investigators will continue to conduct regular checks at roadblocks to ensure those manning roadblocks do not engage in corruption. We want to commend the move by the police to rid the force of corrupt elements who tarnish its image.

Traffic police have remained a thorn in the flesh for the force because of corruption. It is however pertinent to point out that not all traffic police officers are corrupt but the few engaging in corruption have tainted the entire traffic branch.

It is these bad apples that the force is fighting to either punish or remove. Corruption at roadblocks does not only hit the pockets of motorists but also puts the lives of the travelling public at risk as unroadworthy vehicles are allowed to pass through roadblocks by corrupt police officers who are paid bribes.

The police have made an undertaking to act on all the information provided by members of the public that include motorists. It is therefore incumbent upon each and every citizen to play his or her role of assisting the police to fight corruption. Members of the public who pay bribes to police officers are accomplices in crime and should stop it.

We want to once again implore members of the public to join hands with the police in its clampdown on corruption that is threatening the fabric of our society.