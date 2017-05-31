EDITORIAL COMMENT: Naison Ndlovu was an exemplary revolutionary cadre

Zimbabwe has been robbed once again of one of its nationalists, Cde Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu.

Indeed Zanu-PF has been robbed once again of one of its pillars, a man who was heavily involved in the liberation struggle and over the past 37 years of independence. In Cde Ndlovu, Zimbabwe and the revolutionary party have lost an oasis of wisdom and calmness, a thoroughly down to earth, clean and hard working compatriot.

It is sad that more and more of the generation that liberated our country and steered it since 1980 are departing.

Cde Ndlovu, who died of prostate cancer on Monday aged 86 and was declared a national hero yesterday, served his country well since the late 1950s, not as an office bearer in the first pro-independence parties, but as a supporter of the nationalist cause. His political activism started in earnest after the formation of Zapu in 1961 when he was co-opted into the party’s structures in Bulawayo as a committee member.

At that time many nationalists conducted grassroots mobilisation through trade unions or community groups. For Cde Ndlovu, he was instrumental in the formation of the Bulawayo United Residents’ Association in 1962. He became its first chairman, deputised by the late Cdes Sydney Malunga with Landa John Nkomo as secretary.

In 1971, Cde Ndlovu campaigned against the Pearce Commission proposals but was arrested and detained. Later, he served as vice president of the African National Congress.

He was detained once again in 1973, for recruiting and providing food for Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army cadres. Two years later he was released and took that opportunity to slip out of the country into exile in Zambia where he met many cadres, including Dr Joshua Nkomo who counted Cde Ndlovu among his most trusted lieutenants. In Zambia, Cde Ndlovu became a member of the War Council and Coordinated Production Activities of Zapu until his return to Zimbabwe in January 1980 following the successful conclusion of the Lancaster House negotiations.

Post-independence, he continued with his work for the people when he became a councillor for Luveve in Bulawayo, a position that saw him being elected the city’s first black mayor. He served for two terms in that position.

He was involved in the first talks that later led to the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987. At the signing of that agreement Cde Ndlovu was PF-Zapu chairman. Later he was a Zanu-PF Central Committee member as well as Politburo member. Possibly the pinnacle of his political career came in 2008 when he was elected Deputy President of the Senate. He held that position for five years after which he remained active in politics, his illness going some way in limiting his activity until Monday when he breathed his last in Bulawayo.

Cde Ndlovu was a man of many positive attributes. However, those that stand out are his unparalleled humility and clean record.

Generally politicians have a reputation for being corrupt. They abuse their strategic positions, their political power to acquire wealth.

They steal and do all sorts of rent-seeking activity.

Cde Ndlovu was not one of them. He led a dignified life at his home in Luveve when some of inferior political and social standings live large in palatial homes in some of Bulawayo’s better suburbs.

The revolutionary was very humble. Those who had the privilege to interact with him at a personal level will attest to this point.

Said ruling party Politburo member and Cde Ndlovu’s liberation struggle colleague, Cde Joshua Malinga:

“Cde Ndlovu was never a corrupt man and of late he was worried about the high levels of corruption in the country. He also loathed tribalism, which he said was retrogressive. And political wise he wasn’t happy about the factional fights in the ruling party.”

Cde Ndlovu was born in Gwatemba, Filabusi, on October 22, 1930. He received his early education at Zezani Secondary School in Beitbridge where he did Standard One and Two before he returned to Gwatemba to finish Standard Three. He then proceeded to Wanezi Mission for Standard Six and later to Umzingwane Government School where he trained in leather work.

After attaining a certificate in leather work, Cde Ndlovu taught at Zezani School and Matopo Mission in 1950 and 1953 respectively before proceeding to Empandeni Mission.

His last teaching job was at Jairos Jiri Training Centre in Bulawayo from 1956 to 1965 before joining politics.

It is extremely sad that Cde Ndlovu has gone, but, as we grieve, we take heart in the fact that he set an example for all of us to follow.

That one can serve their country with distinction at high levels but remain modest and untainted by corruption.

Given Cde Ndlovu’s protracted involvement in the making of this country and its post-independence development, it must have been very easy for President Mugabe to confer national hero status on him.