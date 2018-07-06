EDITORIAL COMMENT: Our army is indeed professional

WE welcome the pronouncement by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces that they will respect the outcome of the harmonised elections scheduled for July 30 as this shows that they are a professional army with the interests of the nation at heart. Contrary to inaccurate reports by sections of the media, the ZDF has always stood guided by the Constitution and a desire to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Zimbabwe.

It has never sought to subvert the will of the people nor interfered in electoral processes even though its patience has been tested to the limit by the actions of foreign forces intent on influencing internal affairs of Zimbabwe. It is trite to recall that the ZDF is a product of the integration of the valiant forces of Zanla and Zipra — the armed wings of the liberation struggle parties PF- Zapu and Zanu.

Their ethos and values are steeped in the struggle for self-determination which Zimbabwe attained after a protracted war in 1980. Indeed they are the stockholders and last line of defence of our hard won independence. Their loyalty is to the flag which epitomises the blood that was shed when the country fought the white settler regime led by Ian Smith. Thus their default settings are to spring into action when the Republic is threatened by enemies both within and outside the country.

When Zimbabwe embarked on the land reform programme at the turn of the millennium, white settler farmers whose interests were under threat joined forces with the country’s erstwhile colonisers to bankroll the opposition Movement for Democratic Change which became their Trojan Horse to fight the Government.

A combination of internal destabilisation measures fronted by the MDC and economic strangulation through sanctions saw Zimbabwe almost come to its knees. In that regard, the ZDF, as the custodians of the independent State of Zimbabwe, could not stand idly by while its very existence was under threat. A statement they issued before the 2002 presidential elections in which they reiterated their desire to protect the nation from hostile foreign powers should be understood in that context. They were not seeking to usurp the powers of the Constitution but were in fact adhering to the very same document which states that they should protect the country and its citizens against its enemies.

Addressing a Press conference, then ZDF commander General Vitalis Zvinavashe said the Command Element would not support any change designed to reverse the gains of the revolution.

“We wish to make it very clear to all Zimbabwean citizens that the security organisations will only stand in support of those political leaders that will pursue Zimbabwean values, traditions and beliefs for which thousands of lives were lost.

“Let it be known that the highest office in the land is a straightjacket whose occupant is expected to observe the objectives of the liberation struggle.

“We will therefore not accept, let alone support or salute, anyone with a different agenda that threatens the very existence of our sovereignty, our country and our people.”

The ZDF has been consistent in maintaining its professionalism and this was evident during Operation Restore Legacy in November last year when it carried out an intervention which was lauded the world over for its efficiency and lack of bloodshed. Again the ZDF had been jerked into action by the usurping of presidential powers by a clique around former President Robert Mugabe which sought to manipulate his advanced age to pursue their nefarious agenda.

After the successful execution of the Operation, members of the ZDF retreated to their barracks and left the running of the country to elected ruling Zanu-PF officials. Those that joined politics retired from the army. So far the ZDF has steered away from politics with Zimbabweans going about their campaigns without hassles.

However, some sections of the media have been peddling half-truths and outright lies insinuating that the army was interfering in the electorate process and this is unfortunate.

Addressing journalists on the role of the ZDF during the 2018 elections, ZDF spokesperson Colonel Overson Mugwisi said ZDF members, like any other citizen, were free to vote for a political party of their choice in national elections.

“We abide by the Constitution,” he said. “The conduct of the ZDF after the election is going to be guided by the Constitution of the land. What the Constitution prescribes that we do is what we are going to follow. We will not prevaricate on that.”

“Furthermore, it should be noted that members of the ZDF, like any other citizens, are not barred from exercising their right to vote for any political party of their choice in national elections”.

Col Mugwisi said the ZDF had no direct role in the upcoming polls but remained ready to support the ZRP in maintaining law and order.

“We also remain ready to assist the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission with transport where necessary.

“Beyond that, the ZDF remains ready to defend our country’s territorial integrity and interests. If some serving members are participating in the ongoing political campaigns, they will be doing so illegally and not as a result of an instruction from their commanders. Those with information on such misconduct should provide us with full details of such individuals to enable appropriate disciplinary action to be taken against them. They can also report the suspicious characters to the nearest police station.”