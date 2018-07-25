EDITORIAL COMMENT: President’s servant leadership bearing fruit

SINCE he assumed the reins of power in November last year, President Mnangagwa has prioritised service delivery as he moves to bridge the gap between Zimbabwe and the rest of the world. He has made giant strides in that regard in the short period he has been at the helm of the country and the results are there for all to see.

Some might say Zimbabwe was stuck in a time warp for the past decade-and-a-half with hardly any meaningful development taking place or Foreign Direct Investment coming through. But the advent of the new dispensation with its “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” mantra has awakened a sleeping giant and the country is once again on the path to prosperity.

Its campaign season and most political actors are busy canvassing votes ahead of the July 30 plebiscite but for President Mnangagwa, it’s business as usual as he forges ahead with his programme of getting Zimbabwe working again. On Monday he toured the Delta Beverages lagers manufacturing plant in Harare where the company undertook to invest $50 million annually towards the expansion and upgrading of its plants countrywide.

The investment is set to run for the next five years, with Delta Corporation injecting a total of $250 million. The firm will scale up its operations at its plants in Harare, Bulawayo, Rusape, Masvingo and Kwekwe. The Head of State and Government hailed the company for the investment, which he said would go a long way in revitalising the country’s economy. President Mnangagwa said the development was in line with Government’s thrust to decentralise and establish provincial economies.

“I am informed that the company has plans to invest in plant and equipment to the tune of $50 million annually for the next five years, not just here in Harare, but in Bulawayo, Rusape, Masvingo and Kwekwe,” he said.

“This is a notable convergence with my administration’s thrust to decentralise and establish provincial economies where every region is expected to contribute to the gross domestic product for the country at large.” Later in the day, President Mnangagwa commissioned the $153 million Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport upgrading and rehabilitation project in line with the country’s thrust to modernise the country’s infrastructure to meet world standards.

The project includes expansion of the international terminal building and aprons, installation of four new air bridges, a secondary radar system, construction of a VVIP pavilion, an airfield ground lighting system and communication systems. The project is anticipated to take three years to complete and brings with it employment opportunities for Zimbabweans.

The upgrade is being funded through a concessionary loan from China Exim Bank unlocked when President Mnangagwa visited China in April. The contractor is China Jiangsu International Economic Technical Co-operation Corporation (CJIETCC), the firm behind the successful upgrading of Victoria Falls International Airport completed in 2016. President Mnangagwa said the upgrading and rehabilitation of the airport was a catalyst to economic development.

“It supports the broader national aspirations towards transport and infrastructure network in the country, as we endeavour to provide enablers to fully industrialise and modernise the economy,” he said.

“The ongoing refurbishment and re-tooling of the railway sector by the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) will complement the upgrading of airports and road constructions, as well as convergence with the modernisation of our border posts for the overall benefit of trade, industry, business and travellers alike.”

Modern infrastructure, President Mnangagwa said, was a key enabler for industrialisation, human development and economic growth.

Indeed the President is walking the talk as far as getting Zimbabwe on a path to economic growth and development is concerned. While the country is in election mode, President Mnangagwa has kept his eyes firmly on the ball and is ensuring that the groundwork is laid for the anticipated take off of the economy post elections.

He has demonstrated an ability to steer the country to prosperity through his astute leadership qualities and rapport with the business community. The numerous infrastructure projects currently underway around the country are a result of the President’s drive to ensure that the ease of doing business is enhanced and investors find it easy to plough their money into the country.

By refurbishing roads, rail and air infrastructure, the Government is facilitating trade with other countries while at the same time boosting the tourism industry. Infrastructure development is the backbone to any anticipated surge in economic activity.

We commend the President for having the foresight to put the country first ahead of his own political aspirations as a presidential candidate in Monday’s polls. This shows that he has the interests of the country and the generality of Zimbabweans at heart. President Mnangagwa is demonstrating that the era of sloganeering without tangible action on the ground is long gone. His mantra is servant leadership.