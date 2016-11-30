EDITORIAL COMMENT: Prioritise the lives of passengers, not profits

THE festive season is around the corner and at this time of the year, Zimbabweans at home and abroad travel a lot hence the need for due care and attention to be taken on the country’s roads. We reported yesterday that three people died on the spot while 35 others sustained varying degrees of injuries when a Bravo bus veered off the road and landed on its side near Halfway Lodge on the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road.

The accident happened in the early hours of Monday when the driver lost control of the bus which had developed a mechanical fault. Sources said the bus, which was travelling from Victoria Falls to Harare with 45 passengers, had a loose bar under it but the crew ignored it saying it was going to be fixed in Bulawayo.

The same crew went on to scrap the name and logo off the bus and covered it with a plastic sheet as it was being towed to Bulawayo apparently so that people wouldn’t notice that it was a Bravo bus. This is disturbing and unprofessional conduct which authorities should clamp down on.

The behaviour of the bus crew is totally unacceptable and their attempt to erase the name of the bus company is a serious indictment on the honesty and integrity of their employers who should not only distance themselves from them but take stern disciplinary action.

There are questions about the roadworthiness of the bus and we urge authorities to get to the bottom of the matter. Road carnage is a serious problem in Zimbabwe and public transport operators should ensure that their vehicles are fit for purpose. As we draw closer to the Christmas and New Year holidays, the amount of traffic on the country’s roads will increase leading to a corresponding increase in accidents. There is a compelling need for relevant authorities to clampdown on unroadworthy vehicles particularly those charged with transporting members of the public.

Speaking in the aftermath of the Bravo accident, national police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba, said police were concerned about motorists and bus operators allowing their vehicles to travel at night as that puts people’s lives at risk.

“People should avoid driving at night as it’s very dangerous and puts people’s lives at risk. We are concerned about bus owners who allow buses to travel at night. We are investigating and we want to urge drivers to make sure their vehicles are in good condition and avoid driving them when in doubt,” she said.

“There are some dangers at night like reduced visibility, drunken driving by some motorists who may encroach onto the lane of oncoming traffic while there are also potholes as well as animals that are difficult to see,” she said.

The police spokesperson said reaction times for police and other stakeholders is slower when an accident happens at night compared to during the day, thereby increasing chances of fatalities occurring. Snr Asst Comm Charamba said scrapping of inscriptions from the bus is tantamount to lack of responsibility.

We concur with the police and call on bus operators and other public transport owners to exercise caution during this festive season. There is usually a scramble for business during this time of the year with operators eager to cash in on the increased volume of passengers but in their pursuit of the elusive dollar, lives are put at risk.

We urge them to heed advice from the police that they should avoid travelling at night, use roadworthy vehicles, not overwork their drivers and reduce speed. A bus plying a route like the Victoria Falls-Harare one needs constant servicing because of the long distance and attendant wear and tear.

Drivers on the same journey need adequate rest but we are aware the situation on the ground is different as they are often overworked and fatigued. Bus operators should prioritise the lives of their passengers over profits.