EDITORIAL COMMENT: Secure your homes before going out on holiday

Christmas celebrations start in earnest this evening and many of those who are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ away from home would have arrived at their respective destinations.

Many of the travellers who are yet to travel to their destinations are leaving today while a few others will be travelling on Christmas Day. It is our hope that those who will be away from home have taken measures to ensure their homes are safe.

Thieves usually take advantage of such holidays to break into homes and loot property. These social misfits are already busy gathering information to establish families that will be away from home during the festivities. Police have repeatedly advised travelling residents to register with their nearest police station so that their homes are put under surveillance. This might seem to be unnecessary but those whose property was saved by police on patrol now appreciate the importance of having their homes put under police surveillance each time they leave home for holidays.

Many families have lost property to thieves that work in cahoots with their own domestic workers they would have left at home. When a house is under police surveillance such moves are usually thwarted by police on patrol because each time they observe anything suspicious they investigate.

Families that put their houses under police surveillance have peace of mind because they know each time police are on patrol in their area, they check on their properties.

Another alternative is to hire private security guards to look after the property during the days the family will be away. This might be a bit expensive but necessary given that some families have found their houses empty on returning from holidays.

It serves no purpose to enjoy for a few days and be miserable the rest of your life because you have lost to thieves all that you worked for over the years. We want to once again urge those travelling to put mechanism in place to ensure their properties are safe from thieves.

Motorists who are entrusted with the safety of those travelling should exercise extreme caution on our roads to avoid accidents that continue to claim lives and property especially during public holidays such as Christmas.