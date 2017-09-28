EDITORIAL COMMENT: Tourism expo exhibitors should aim for maximum benefits

Sanganai/Hlanganani Tourism Fair underway in Bulawayo has this year recorded a significant increase in the number of exhibitors and international buyers, a confirmation that investors have confidence in the Zimbabwean economy.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority said 340 exhibitors registered to participate at this year’s fair compared to 236 that exhibited last year. It said the premier tourism fair this year attracted 22 foreign exhibitor stands from 12 countries that include South Africa, Ghana, Mozambique, Uganda and Rwanda.

The 58th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair held last April also attracted many local and foreign exhibitors.

A total of 14 countries were represented at the country’s premier international trade and investment showcase. Bulawayo has this week been afforded another opportunity to market itself to both foreign and local investors as an investment destination of choice. We want at this juncture to urge Bulawayo to be very aggressive in its marketing drive and organise business meetings even outside the schedule of the tourism expo as well as conduct tours to market the city especially to foreign exhibitors.

Bulawayo has great potential for tourism development and also offers abundant investment opportunities in other sectors of the economy. Government has already said it is banking on tourism and mining sectors to contribute significantly to the economic turnaround and the response to this year’s tourism expo is therefore very encouraging.

The tourism industry should also benefit immensely from the bumper harvest recorded this year. What this means is that most of the industry’s food requirements will now be sourced locally as opposed to importing as was the case in the past. Food manufacturing companies are guaranteed raw materials and as such should be able to meet the tourism industry’s food requirements.

Food imports which used to gobble foreign currency running into millions of dollars is now a thing of the past and mechanisms have been put in place to ensure that even in drought years, the country is able to produce enough for its consumption. Food production will in fact be all year round which means cultivation of crops will be both under irrigation and dryland farming.

Local exhibitors at this year’s tourism expo should also take the opportunity to negotiate joint ventures with their foreign counterparts to expand their businesses. Government on its part has been upgrading airports and so far work has been completed at both Joshua Mqabuko International Airport in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls International Airport in Victoria Falls.

The two refurbished airports are already enjoying increased traffic and most of the travellers are tourists. Bulawayo City Council should not only market itself as an investment destination but should also brace for increased demand for its services. The city should therefore not be found wanting when it comes to providing services to new and old investors. Bulawayo has in the past witnessed a flight of companies due to water shortages but following the good rains this year, all the city’s supply dams are full and as such there is adequate water for both industrial and domestic use.

We want at this juncture to implore exhibitors at this year’s tourism expo to ensure they derive maximum benefits from their participation.