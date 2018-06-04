EDITORIAL COMMENT: Urgent need for police to tame traffic jungle

The chaos on the country’s highways and the towns’ Central Business Districts cannot be allowed to continue.

There is anarchy on the country’s roads as well as CBDs of most cities and towns as a result of motorists flagrantly flouting traffic rules and regulations.

This has seen an upsurge in traffic accidents and there is therefore an urgent need for the police to tame this traffic jungle.

Since Operation Restore Legacy, police presence on the country’s highways has been drastically reduced and there is a need for police to be back on the roads in order to restore sanity and prevent accidents.

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) handed over all normal day to day policing duties to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) last November after Operation Restore Legacy.

The ZRP are mandated to maintain Law and Order, Protect and Secure Lives and Property among other responsibilities.

We therefore want to implore the police to move swiftly to address the anarchy on the country’s highways as well as CBDs of most cities and towns in order to reduce accidents.

The police in Bulawayo have noted this deplorable behaviour of motorists and it is our fervent hope that they are working on measures to address the problem.

The Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said there is an upsurge in avoidable traffic accidents as a result of motorists flouting traffic rules and regulations.

“The behaviour and attitude exhibited by public transport operators and private motorists can’t go unchecked,” said inspector Simango.

She said motorists in the city have developed a tendency of driving through red traffic lights, driving against one way roads, parking in the middle of the roads while doing their business and even ignoring danger warning signs such as stop signs and zebra crossings.

There is therefore an urgent need for the police to stop the motorists’ wayward behaviour that is causing unnecessary loss of lives, serious injuries and damages to property.

The police have in the past been accused of corruption, employing heavy handed tactics and other anti-social acts but we want to believe this has since changed following their pledge after Operation Restore Legacy that their operations are now people centred.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would want to assure the nation that it will strive to ensure that all operations and programmes are people centred in accordance with the vision of His Excellency the President, Cde Mnangagwa (Emmerson),” said police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba.

The call for the police to return to the roads is not meant to subject motorists to past demands for bribes but to maintain Law and Order.
  • NQOBIZITHA NCUBE

    MR EDITOR MAYB UDLA LAMA PHOLISA.SULAMBA KAKHULU YINI USBAFUNA.VIVA NEW DISPENSATION.AMA PHOLISA KADINGE AMASELA KUPHELA

  • Samaritan

    We would rather die of accidents than die poor because of extortion from the police. Let them stay in camps. Its not like their presence anyway helped anything because they were not there to reduce accidents but rather to loot like their leaders.

  • zibulo

    The so-called dispensation is called a COUP, Please !!! In a normal society Police and Army do not belong to a party or a dispensation, they always belong to the country, regardless of who is in charge as a ruling party. ZANU locked the Police bosses only because they were Mgabe-aligned, not that they were corrupt, otherwise who was arrested and jailed for corruption amongst the police? Chirihuri the big Law breaker with his Highway Revenue collection got away, just like Mgabe and Co did. Kasuwere comes back purpting to be no longer a politician. this is politics and Chronicle armaturishly thinks we are kids. Abantu bemitshova are always what they are; Disrespectful mostly but not all, and a political confusion like this is a welcome thing whilst the politicians sort each other out. But abangakhohlwa after elections sebevotele i ZANU zrp will take its place again, whether they will continue where they left from is another thing. the disorder ese town now is unbearable, zanu trying to fool Mtshova people to think it will stay like that. We sympathize with Mtshova people as we saw what ZRP did but no one likes the commotion in cities.