EDITORIAL COMMENT: VP appointments to strengthen President’s hand

THE appointments of Retired General Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi as Zanu-PF Vice Presidents and Second Secretaries will strengthen President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s hand in both the ruling party and Government as they will lessen the load on the Head of State who has been working alone since his inauguration last month as the country’s second executive President since independence.

The appointments were slightly delayed as there were constitutional obligations to fulfill in the case of Rtd General Chiwenga who needed to be retired as Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces while Cde Mohadi got the nod from the former PF Zapu side after extensive consultations among different groups and stakeholders in the Matabeleland provinces.

Cde Mnangagwa deferred the announcement of the VPs at the Zanu-PF Extraordinary Congress in Harare earlier this month where he appointed a new Politburo. Rtd General Chiwenga brings into the party and Government a wealth of experience as a distinguished soldier who commanded a disciplined army which executed most of its missions successfully. With a history steeped in the liberation struggle which he joined as a fresh-faced 17-year-old, the retired General is a Zanu-PF cadre to the core and will assist the party return the revolution to source while helping President Mnangagwa to implement his vision for both the country and party.

Zimbabweans were clearly charmed by the manner in which Rtd Gen Chiwenga-led Operation Restore Legacy which ushered in a new dispensation in the country and saw the removal of former President Robert Mugabe from power. During the entire process, the whole world was mesmerised by the dignified manner with which the army treated their Commander-in-Chief and the total absence of violence during what was a rather tricky situation.

By successfully executing a bloodless transition from a President who had been captured by a criminal cabal to a new era, Rtd Gen Chiwenga carved his name into the history books and will be remembered as the man who delivered a new Zimbabwe full of promise.

In the next few days, both Rtd Gen Chiwenga and Cde Mohadi will be sworn in as the country’s new VPs and thereafter knuckle down to the daunting task of superintending over Government affairs. We are certain that they will execute their new mandates with the same gusto and zeal with which they carried out their previous assignments. Zanu-PF as the party of independence is undergoing a reconfiguration from the disastrous path which had been taken by the G40 cabal and the two VPs are expected to play a key role in this process of taking the party in a new trajectory.

As stalwarts of the liberation struggle, both VPs know the pain, suffering and losses suffered during the protracted war of independence and the need to jealously guard the gains of self-determination. They are also under no illusions as to the task ahead where the nation requires everyone to put shoulders to wheel and work hard towards turning around the economy.

We know they will be equal to the task and exhort Zimbabweans to give them all the necessary support as they execute their duties. The President has already demonstrated that he is a man of few words and more action and we expect the two VPs to amplify this message and drive their boss’ agenda. They will also be expected to supervise key Ministries and we are certain they will do this with a firm hand.

Cde Mohadi, as the political figurehead of Matabeleland, will have his hands full with people from this region expecting him to ensure that their dreams, aspirations and problems are resolved. His predecessor, former VP Phelekezela Mphoko, dabbled in factional politics which became his bane, but we know Cde Mohadi as a loyal son of the party whose credentials as a party cadre are second to none.

The people of Matabeleland expect him to tackle issues to do with job creation, particularly the resuscitation of Bulawayo industries which are in a near comatose state. The new VP will also have to ensure that the Command Livestock Programme, which was launched in Harare last week, is fully implemented in Matabeleland where cattle ranching is the major source of livelihood for farmers.