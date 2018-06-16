EDITORIAL COMMENT: We wish Fifa World Cup five African representatives good luck

The Fifa World Cup, one of the globe’s most widely viewed sporting showcases, started in Russia on Thursday with the hosts soundly defeating Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the first match.

The game, watched by a capacity audience at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium and millions more on television worldwide, was the first in a June 14-July 15 sporting marathon that will offer a total of 64 games. Thirty-two teams representing five Fifa confederations will play at 12 venues in a number of cities in Russia. Europe has 14 representatives, Africa has five, Asia has five, North, Central American and Caribbean has three and South America has five.

Indeed the Fifa World Cup is one of the most eagerly anticipated events in world sport. Many cannot wait for four more years for the next finals to be staged although there are many football events in between such as the Uefa Champions League, African Cup of Nations, and the Olympics and so on. Yes there are some events, but nothing compares to the Fifa World Cup finals.

It serves to entertain football enthusiasts and brings in the money for the host nation, participating teams and companies. It brings people together too.

For Zimbabwe, a country where football is the most followed sport, much public focus is on the event, particularly the five African representatives — Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia. Bars and other centres of entertainment will most likely be always full over the next month as people enjoy drinks while watching the games. Businesses will make much money selling drinks as well as merchandise associated with teams competing at the showpiece.

It is unfortunate that the more unscrupulous among us have been known to fake illness for them to be granted medical leave by doctors. This enables them to be away from work and take that absence to spend their time indoors and on television watching the games.

It is sad that Africa started its campaign in Russia on a losing note yesterday when Egypt, who have dominated the continental game for decades, lost 1-0 to Uruguay in a Group A game. Morocco, another dominant force in Africa, lost by the same goal margin to Iran in Group B. Both losses were a bitter pill to swallow for many given that the Africans conceded late in their respective matches — Morocco an own goal in the fifth minute of time added on and Egypt a headed strike in the 89th minute. We hope that both African representatives will pick themselves up in their next games to mount formidable challenges in the campaign.

Nigeria, Tunisia and Senegal in Groups D, G and H respectively are still to play. Nigeria have theirs against Croatia tonight, while Tunisia are in action on Monday and Senegal on Tuesday.

It is not going to be easy for all the five. The World Cup is the World Cup; it is not a stage for small men. Nevertheless, we want them to advance beyond the last eight, the furthest in the competition an African country has gone. Only three African teams have progressed to the quarter finals — Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010. We hope that that barrier would be broken this time.

Egypt have a chance in a group where Uruguay look favourites to advance. Russia’s biggest advantage is that they are the hosts, not really on account of talent so the Egyptians , and Africa, can dream.

Nigeria are in a very difficult group with Croatia, Iceland and global powerhouse Argentina. We don’t know if they are going to post any positive result there although they have a good record against the leading nation in their group, Argentina at age group level.

Morocco did themselves a massive disfavour in losing to Iran yesterday, a team of comparable strength. We are with them, but we believe that Spain and Portugal, their next opponents in the group, possess too much firepower for them.

It is our considered view that Senegal have a great chance against Japan, Poland and Colombia in their group. The Africans are at the top of their game now, almost the level they were when they blazed the trail in 2002 in South Korea/Japan when they painfully lost in the last eight to Turkey.

Then they had the likes of Salif Diao, El Hadji Diouf and their coach now, Aliou Cisse and others.

Liverpool star Sadio Mane is really a good player in England; the same for Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli in Italy, Keita Balde of Monaco in the French top flight and Idrissa Gueye of Everton in the English top division.

We wish all the five well. We recognise that bringing the cup home from Russia is to dream a bit too much but a last-four finish will represent progress for the African game.